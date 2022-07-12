Expert ratings for Roblox

1 minutes of reading

Analysts have given the following ratings to Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in the last quarter:

Bullish somewhat bullish Without changes somewhat bearish Bass guitarist total ratings 7 0 10 0 two Last 30 days 1 0 0 0 0 1 month ago 1 0 3 0 0 Two months ago 1 0 3 0 1 3 months ago 4 0 4 0 1

Based on the 19 analysts who have assigned 12-month price targets to it over the past 3 months, Roblox has an average price target of $36.63, with a high of $57.00 and a low of $21.00.

Here is a summary of how these 19 analysts have rated Roblox over the last 3 months. The higher the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are about the value, and the higher the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are about the value.

This current average represents a 29.48% decline from the previous average price target of $51.94.

Analysts are specialists in the banking and financial systems who typically report on specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research the company’s financial statements, participate in conference calls and meetings, and speak with prominent insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for the stock. Analysts typically rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions on metrics, such as growth, earnings and revenue estimates, to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When making use of analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and industry analysts are human too, and what they share with investors is only their opinion.