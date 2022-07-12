Euro falls to 20-year lows and approaches parity with the dollar – El Financiero

The eurocurrency used in the European continent, dropped to its low of 20 years agopressured by an economic situation of rate hikeexpectations of recessionin addition to the war in Ukraine.

Until the close of this Monday, the European currency quoted at 1.0040 dollarsa depreciation of 1.31 percent, compared to its previous day. On November 14, 2002, it touched a similar level, reaching $1.0041.

“For the price of the euro, the performance of the US dollar will be very important. On Wednesday the inflation of the United States is published and if it is above 8.6 percent, this will generate more speculation around monetary policythis can strengthen the dollar and quickly bring the euro below parity”, mentioned Gabriela Siller, director of economic analysis at Banco Base.

It is also close, on July 21, the monetary policy announcement corresponding to the European Central Bank, it is expected that raise the interest rate by 25 basis points“the statement is going to be important, if they talk about a monetary policy, where the interest rate is going to rise slowly, or that there will not be as much room to raise it due to the possibility of a recession, in addition to the energy crisis and the war between russia and ukrainethis can take the European currency to a level of 0.95 dollars per euro”, added the specialist.

So far this year, the euro has an accumulated depreciation of 11.70 percent, while since the war between Russia and Ukraine broke out on February 24 of the current year, and to date it has depreciated 10.29 percent.