ET, the most beloved alien turned 40

One of the iconic postcards of the 1980s is that of a boy riding his bicycle across the moon with a being from another planet. Indeed, we are talking about ET, the extraterrestrial, which last month celebrated 40 years of having been released in theaters in the United States.

One of the masterpieces of Steve Spielberg, featuring a lovable little girl named Drew Barrymore who became part of the pop culture of the western world.

The plot revolved around a cute little alien who is abandoned on Earth by other aliens traveling in a UFO.

Finding himself alone, scared and helpless, he doesn’t know what to do, but since God is great, a boy meets him and decides to hide him in his house. Then, with the help of his brothers, he tries to find a way to return him to his planet. Before they will have to overcome various obstacles, such as scientists and police officers who want to seize ET to subject it to studies.

The film, which cost just $10 million, has grossed more than $792 million to date. He received nine Oscar nominations and won four statuettes, losing to gandhi in the category for best film in 1982.

A HISTORY FULL OF VALUES

The scriptwriter and director of communication Maluly Oliva remember that he was six years old when he saw this film in one of the disappeared Polycines of Guayaquil. “It was the first one that made us think that being different beings, we can be friends. The child gets to know someone totally strange, both physically and in his habits. She wins his heart and a very strong friendship is born”.

He says that every time he sees her, he connects with the values ​​that any human being should possess. “There are iconic scenes, such as the farewell between them, letting go of someone who is known to be in a better place and where he belongs. We all cry when we see it.”

A FRIENDSHIP MARKED BY DIFFERENCES

For the Ecuadorian actor and director Alberto Pablo Rivera what is interesting about the film is the subtlety in the metaphors and themes that are raised. “Elliot’s (Henry Thomas, the boy’s lead) parents are getting a divorce and he’s lonely. To intensify this loneliness, a universe is created, where it coincides that a good alien runs into this little one by accident. The alien is alone, without parents and needs help.

The also filmmaker summarizes the plot as the story of two friends who help each other, being from different planets. “In my opinion, it marked popular culture, because stranger things It is totally inspired by ET and uses elements directly from the film for the series.”