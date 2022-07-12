Electric car in Europe, is the Old Continent ready for the ecological transition?

Share

A new study seeks to shed light on the electric car and the electrification of the European fleet. Is Europe ready for a transition?

Much has been talked about the possible overtaking of the electric car compared to those equipped with internal combustion engines. Battery-based technology continues to improve its qualities and, however, the commercial numbers seem far from being close. Proposals of this class have multiple advantages over conventional cars, yes, but there are several drawbacks. The price, autonomy and charging power remain the main drag on its growth.

Geographically, Europe represents the great challenge of the electric car. The conception of cities means that a large part of the population lives concentrated in blocks of buildings. This can hinder the expansion of the electric car because it is necessary to carry out high-cost installations in the parking spaces associated with each home. For this reason, the rhythm of Europe can serve to explain the penetration of electrical mechanics in the market.

Shell Recharge Solutions, the division of the Shell oil company that is focused on sustainable mobility, has presented a report that represents a general opinion of the average user with an electric car in Europe. The conclusions of this study, which has a total of 15,000 samplesallows us to show the main problems surrounding this technology and, of course, what can be done to change this situation.

The electric car is necessary, yes, but there is still a lot to do

The first conclusion is that almost half of the drivers (47%) believe that the adoption of the electric car is necessary. However, they believe that the main brake is the highest production cost of electric technology. It should be noted that the vast majority of the cost increase is related to the manufacture of the battery. It is therefore necessary to achieve economies of scale in order to reduce the price of products as much as possible. The key is to improve your competitiveness.

The increase in the cost of conventional fuels has caused the number of people (76%) willing to switch to electric technology to skyrocket in just 12 months. One of the curiosities that has attracted the most attention has been one of the reasons why the user would switch to sustainable mobility. According to the conclusions, a good part of those surveyed affirm that the design of the cars is more beautiful than that of conventional models. Who was going to do it to us a little over a decade ago?

The electric car has certainly changed a lot as a result of the popularization of investments. The best example of this is shown by Mercedes and its new EQ range. Not to mention Tesla, the main benchmark in a sector that has evolved drastically as new services related to infotainment have been integrated.

Finally, in relation to the best positioned brands, in addition to taking the first position the company whose CEO is Elon Musk, we can find Volkswagen in second position and Hyundai in third place. This is understandable, since it is about some of the main companies that have bet by electric mobility for several years now. Companies such as Opel, BMW, KIA, Audi, Mercedes, Nissan and Skoda are in the following positions.

Related topics: Engine

Share

We are on Google News! To follow