Dwayne Johnson discovers his police ‘clone’ who has gone viral and proposes to him

the figure of Dwayne Johnson It has done nothing but resonate in the last month. The premiere of his film ‘Jungle Cruise’ It has ended up being just one of the reasons why it has been one of the sensations of the moment. And it is that in recent days he has once again monopolized all the headlines, but not only because of him, but because an image has come to light in which he appears a ‘clone’ of yours.

The exluchador has just found his twin through social networks. Is about Eric Fields, a police officer from Morgan County, Alabamawho has done viral after appearing in an image on Facebook from the official account of the Morgan County Sheriff’s office, where it is very difficult to discover that it is not ‘The Rock’.

His big muscles, his gestures and his face is similarand this has caused citizens from all over the world to talk about them, including Dwayne Johnson himself, who this Tuesday has not resisted and has talked about his double.

Through his official Twitter profile, the renowned actor has recognized the work of his ‘clone’ and has made him a proposal that is difficult to reject: “Oh shit! Wow. The guy on the left is so much cooler. Stay safe bro, and thanks for your service. One day we’ll drink Teremana.” [su marca de tequila] And I need to hear all your ‘The Rock’ stories, because I know you have them.”.

A message that has quickly become a trend, accumulating more than 1,000 ‘retweets’ and more than 19,000 ‘likes’, in addition to hundreds of responses, including that of Eric Fields: “Thanks brother”.

“I have been called the son of ‘The Rock’ and Vin Diesel”

The policeman has also been contacted by the ‘Advance Local’ media, where he assured that it is “a running joke” for years. “I have been called the son of ‘The Rock’ and Vin Diesel”. “I agree. It is funny. It’s flattering. Could be worse people I suppose. I don’t want to disappoint anyone. I look like one day and in a different angle, I don’t know.”

“It’s flattering, but it’s also a bit stressful as far as what others expect. I just plan to be me… I really couldn’t be anyone but me. I’m glad I can be a part of someone’s happiness and laughter,” she concluded.