Dustin Stranger Things, who is Gaten Matarazzo: age, curiosity
Dustin Stranger Things
Dustin Stranger Things. Gaten Matarazzo, pseudonym of Gaetano John Matarazzo III (Connecticut, 8 September 2002), is an American actor. He is best known for his role as Dustin Henderson on the Netflix series, Stranger Things. Gaetano John Matarazzo III, of Italian descent (claimed to be originally from Avellino), at the age of 9 he played Benjamin in the musical Priscilla, the queen of the desert on Broadway and in 2014 Gavroche in Les Misérables. Matarazzo was born in Connecticut, but raised in New Jersey, as were his older sister and younger brother. She suffers from cleidocranial dysostosis, like the character she plays in Stranger Things, which is why she uses dentures in her public appearances. He also leverages on his fame to raise awareness of the pathology he suffers from and its consequences on health. In 2015 he appeared on an episode of The Blacklist. Since 2016 he plays Dustin Henderson in the television series Stranger Things.
Curiosity
- Gaten is a Star Wars fan. It is a detail that certainly cannot go unnoticed since Gaten Matarazzo stars in one of the greatest science fiction series in the world. He himself would like to join the franchise
- He founded a specific charity for people with cleidocranial dysplasia. Through donations it gives a smilebut above all it raises awareness of this physical defect.
- He worked together with Katy Perry. In 2017 he appeared in the music video of the well-known American singer
- He is a vegetarian.
- He has his own band called Work in Progess and all members are originally from the town of Little Egg Harbor in New Jersey. Among the members of the group are both of his sisters.