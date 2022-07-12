Dustin Stranger Things, who is Gaten Matarazzo: age, curiosity

Dustin Stranger Things

Dustin Stranger Things. Gaten Matarazzo, pseudonym of Gaetano John Matarazzo III (Connecticut, 8 September 2002), is an American actor. He is best known for his role as Dustin Henderson on the Netflix series, Stranger Things. Gaetano John Matarazzo III, of Italian descent (claimed to be originally from Avellino), at the age of 9 he played Benjamin in the musical Priscilla, the queen of the desert on Broadway and in 2014 Gavroche in Les Misérables. Matarazzo was born in Connecticut, but raised in New Jersey, as were his older sister and younger brother. She suffers from cleidocranial dysostosis, like the character she plays in Stranger Things, which is why she uses dentures in her public appearances. He also leverages on his fame to raise awareness of the pathology he suffers from and its consequences on health. In 2015 he appeared on an episode of The Blacklist. Since 2016 he plays Dustin Henderson in the television series Stranger Things.

