Dolph Ziggler attacks Theory on WWE RAW

During broadcasts of Monday Night RAW via USA Network, the superstar Dolph Ziggler made his return to the red show to attack Theory.

The main event of tonight’s episode in San Antonio, Texas saw Riddle and Bobby Lashley take on Theory and Seth Rollins. While the match was in progress, fans received the unexpected entrance of Dolph Ziggler. The former heavyweight champion walked to the ring dressed in a suit and tie, perching on a chair to watch the action up close.

“The Dirty Dawg” barely intervened in the last moment of the fight, when prevented an illegal three count from Theory and allowed Riddle to land the RKO that gave him and Bobby Lashley the victory. After the match, the current “Mr. Money in the Bank” was thrown to the canvas with a Ziggler Superkick, thus closing out tonight’s episode.

Despite having made sporadic appearances in recent months, Dolph Ziggler’s last major appearance in WWE occurred during the Road to WrestleMania. “The Dirty Dawg” managed to dethrone Bron Breakker from his NXT Championshipwinning the rematch in the PLE Stand and Deliver 2022. Ziggler would lose the title in the RAW after the great event, thus reducing his participation in the company for no apparent reason.

