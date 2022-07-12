Does the same role for 35 years

“That doesn’t mean shit to me,” Rourke said of the film’s success. “[Tom Cruise ha] been doing the same role for 35 years. I have no respect for that. I don’t care about money or power. I care… when I see Al Pacino or Christopher Walken work, or De Niro’s early work and Richard Harris and Ray Winstone, that’s the kind of actor I want to be. A lot of guys who tried to stretch themselves as actors.”

According to Rourke, Cruise hasn’t stretched his acting muscles for the last three decades. When asked if Tom Cruise is a good actor, Rourke replied: “I think it’s irrelevant”.

With $1.18 billion at the worldwide box office and nearly $600 million in the US, Top Gun: Maverick it is the highest-grossing film of 2022 and the biggest film of Cruise’s career.

Yes ok paramount has not announced any sequel to Top Gun: Maverickco-star Miles Teller recently made headlines by saying that he had already had talks with Cruise about the upcoming movie. Even without a sequel, Cruise has more blockbusters on the horizon as Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning hits theaters in two parts in 2023 and 2024.

Meanwhile, Rourke stars in the new movie from Roman Polansky, The Palace.