Daniela Melchior driving a car in the Fast and Furious 10 video

The production of Fast and Furious 10 it continues at a fast pace between one take and another, but also between one post-social and another.

In our update today, for example, we give space to a social post spread on Instagram by Daniela Melchior, one of the new entries of the successful action saga. The actress, admired we remember him in The Suicide Squad – Suicide Missionis the protagonist of a very short video in which he shows himself driving a mysterious racing vehicle.

Details are still missing regarding the plot of the new adventure of Dominic Toretto and company, therefore it will be essential to wait for new updates in the coming weeks. In this regard, we recall that Scott Eastwood recently confirmed his return to the saga after Fast and Furious 8 (find the details here).

FAST AND FURIOUS 10 – FAST X

PRODUCTION: The film will be directed by Justin Lin. In the production booth Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth, Justin Lin, Clayton Townsend and Samantha Vincent. CAST: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson, Alan Ritchson, Scott Eastwood. DISTRIBUTION: In US cinemas from May 19, 2023.