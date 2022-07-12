Curious facts about Elvis, the premiere of the year in cinema

The film starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks will hit theaters this coming Thursday, July 14. Here are some behind-the-scenes details.

Elvis, the next film directed by Baz Luhrman, which made its way to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival to a 12-minute standing ovation, will hit the country’s big screen on July 14. This is the work that portrays the king of rock and roll and his relationship with his enigmatic agent, Colonel Tom Parkerduring his rise to fame and his hasty goodbye.

Below is a list of the more curious facts about this production that promises to capture the attention of moviegoers and music lovers.

World Premiere of Elvis the Movie

Elvis was presented at the Cannes Film Festival on May 25 before it hits theaters. There, he had the presence of the cast and filmmakers; Among them: Baz Luhrmann, Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge, Alton Mason, Natasha Barrett and Catherine Martin.

In an electric atmosphere, guests were treated to an exceptional show never seen before in the Festival’s history, with a five-minute drone presentation featuring iconic images of Elvis.

In addition, once the screening was over, a 12-minute standing ovation was held.

This is Luhrmann’s fourth film premiered at the prestigious festival, after his exuberant performance in The Great Gasby (2013), his musical Moulin Rouge! (2001) and Strictly Ballroom (1992).

time to prepare

Before being cast in the title role, the film’s star, Austin Butler, spent five months developing the character. He also periodically rehearsed with the director.

“I have heard and seen Elvis millions of times. How do you move your knees? What does he do with his feet? How is his body articulated? And he repeated the same process over and over again. Sometimes it was just a matter of listening to his music and feeling the energy that he gave off. I felt it when we shot the gospel scene in the tent, ”he explained about it.

“It was unlike any audition process I’ve ever been through,” he added.

prior to audition

Butler approached Luhrmann about the role and sent him a video of himself playing the piano and singing Unchained Melody, which Presley had covered in 1977. It appears on the film’s soundtrack.

“Then I flew to New York and we met. We talked for three hours and then he said to me: ‘Do you want to come tomorrow and read a couple of scenes from the script?’”, commented the protagonist. Following this, he was asked to return the next day to sing some of Elvis’ songs, including Suspicious Minds.

Work on your movements

One of the things that most characterized Elvis was his pelvic movements, which have made him stand out from other artists, but also those who have wanted to be censored for the sexualization he generated with his body.

To do this, Butler worked with movement coach Polly Bennett, who has previously worked on hit titles such as Bohemian Rhapsody and No Time to Die, as well as the Netflix series The Crown.

The role of Tom Hanks

The Oscar winner plays the enigmatic manager of rock & roll music icon Colonel Tom Parker, who launched Elvis to stardom.

“Baz said, ‘There would be no Colonel Tom Parker without Elvis.’ And there certainly would have been no Elvis without Colonel Tom Parker.’ And when he brought that up, I was like, ‘Oh, well, okay, that’s new. Because I don’t know what Colonel Tom Parker looks like. I don’t know how he sounds. I have never seen a photograph of him. He has never been identified as anything other than this fickle manager or puppeteer, almost evil and greedy who took advantage of Elvis from the beginning, ”he commented on the choice to include this character in the film.

For his transformation, Hanks had hair, makeup and prosthetics teams that put in three to five hours a day, depending on how old the character needed to be for the day’s shoot.

Costumes

In Elvis, Butler dons more than 90 different outfits to portray the rock & roll icon during the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s.

Additionally, for the Priscilla Presley (Australian actress Olivia DeJonge’s character) looks, costume designer Catherine Martin worked closely with fashion designers Prada and Miu Miu.

Elvis has a duration of 159 and arrives in Argentina this coming Thursday, July 14, to all theaters in the country.