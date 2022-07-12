Cryptocurrencies are crashing. Where are the regulators?

When the Federal Reserve speaks, it speaks on Fedspeak.

A pithy twist of phrase or a catchy metaphor can too easily become a headline, causing big market moves and a negative public reaction.

Therefore, the language dry technician and euphemisms are usually the way to go.



Given this reality, the frankness of a recent speech on the crypto regulation by Lael Brainard, Fed Vice Chair, is almost shocking.

It is true that Brainard did not go as far as Jim Chanos, the famous short seller, who called cryptocurrencies a “junkyard predator“.

But she was close.

The first heading of his comments was “distinguishing responsible innovation from regulatory evasion“, and strongly suggested that much of the crypto universe is powered by the latter.

Traditional banking is regulated for a reason; cryptocurrencies, by circumventing these regulations, he said, have created an environment subject to bank runs, not to mention “theft, hacking, and ransomware attacks,” in addition to “money laundering and financing of terrorism.

Other than that, everything is fine.

The thing is, most of Brainard’s litany has been obvious to independent observers for some time.

So why only now we hear serious calls for regulation?

Cryptocurrencies have existed since 2009and in all this time they have never come to play a significant role in real-world transactions: El Salvador’s much-publicized attempt to make bitcoin its national currency has become a debacle.

So how did cryptocurrencies become worth nearly $3 trillion at their peak?

Two-thirds of that value has now vanished.

Why was nothing done to rein in “stablecoins”, which were supposedly pegged to the US dollar but were clearly subject to all the risks of unregulated banking, and are now experiencing a series of cascading collapses Who remember the wave of bank failures that helped make the Great Depression great?

My answer is that while the cryptocurrency industry has never managed to create products that are very useful in the real economy, it has had a spectacular success in its commercializationcreating an image of avant-garde and respectability.

It has done so, in particular, by cultivating outstanding individuals and institutions.

I’m not talking here about the acceptance of crypto by libertarians and MAGA types, nor am I talking about embarrassing episodes like that crypto ad starring Matt Damon.

What surprises me, instead, is the extent to which cryptocurrencies have earned a reputation for respectability through association with high-status institutions and individuals.

Let’s say, for example, that you use a digital payment app like we sellwhich has amply proven its usefulness for real-world transactions (you can even use it to buy produce at sidewalk fruit stands).

Well, if you go to the Venmo home page, you’ll find an invitation to use the app to “start your crypto journey”; in the app itself, a “Crypto” tab appears right after “Home” and “Cards”.

Surely, then, crypto must be serious business.

Suppose you want to learn about cryptocurrencies.

Many famous universities offer programs, usually online subscription courses.

Suppose you want to know who is advising the major players in the cryptocurrency industry.

Well, the board of Digital Currency Group, one of the biggest players, includes a co-chairman of the board of directors of Brookings Institution and has a former Treasury secretary as an adviser.

Given this aura of general approval, how many people would have been willing to believe that the digital emperor had no clothes?

More specifically, how many would have been willing to accept a regulatory crackdown?

Why were these leading institutions and individuals providing cover for what is, as Brainard made clear, a highly dubious industry?

I doubt there is corruption (unlike in the cryptocurrency industry itself, which is overrun by scammers).

In fact, I know from personal experience that one can get a paycheck doing what appears to be honest work and find out only later that the people who signed the check were scammers.

Still, there clearly were and are financial rewards involved.

I don’t know how much money Venmo makes from people buying and selling crypto on its platform, but it certainly doesn’t offer the service out of sheer goodwill.

If you want to take, say, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology online blockchain course, it will cost you $3,500.

The way I see it, cryptocurrencies evolved into a kind of postmodern pyramid scheme.

The industry lured investors with a combination of technobabble and libertarianism; he used some of that cash flow to buy the illusion of respectability, attracting even more investors.

And for a while, even as the stakes multiplied, it became, in effect, too big to regulate.

One way to read Brainard’s speech is that he was saying that the collapse of cryptocurrencies offers an opportunity, a moment when effective regulation has become politically possible. And she urges us to take advantage

