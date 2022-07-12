Cristiano Ronaldo “impressed with Richard Arnold’s handling of the transfer request as the Man Utd boss tries to persuade the ace to stay”

CRISTIANO RONALDO was impressed with Richard Arnold’s handling of his transfer request, reportedly.

The Manchester United star wants to leave Old Trafford this summer and did not travel on the pre-season tour for “family reasons”.

United privately resigned themselves to losing Ronaldo this summer.

But CEO Arnold is reportedly doing everything he can to persuade the 37-year-old to stay.

The 51-year-old has accelerated efforts to improve the Red Devils squad.

Alongside football director John Murtough, Arnold has been in Barcelona for the past few days to attempt to secure an over-the-limit deal for Frenkie de Jong.

The Dutchman is Erik ten Hag’s main target, even though the transfer had a hitch for the money he is owed from Barcelona.

Arnold and Murtough met with Barca bosses, including football director Mateu Alemany, in an effort to finally strike a deal.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, was pleased with how Arnold allowed his reps to explore possible moves.

According to the Times, Ronaldo’s agents have been granted permission to speak to other clubs, including Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

Ten Hag, 52, expressed himself for the first time since Ronaldo’s desire to leave came to light.

Addressing the issue of United’s pre-season tour in Thailand, the Dutchman said: “I’ve read [that he wants to leave]but what I am saying is that Cristiano is not for sale.

“It’s in our plans and we want success together. I can’t wait to work with him ”.

On why the Portuguese is not with the team, Ten Hag added: “He is not with us for a personal problem.

“I spoke to him before this problem arose, then I spoke well to him. [What was said] it’s between me and Cristiano, but I can confirm that we had a great conversation together ”.

Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United to fight for trophies in the later years of his career.

But he and his family also went through a trial period in Manchester since his son’s tragic death in childbirth earlier this year.

Without their number 7, United will play Liverpool in their first pre-season match today.

The rivals will face off at Bangkok’s Rajamangala Stadium.