“Cristiano Ronaldo at Chelsea? I’m not telling you”

The soap opera Cristiano Ronaldo – summer edition 2022 – has only just begun. As everyone knows, just like last year, the Portuguese ace asked for the sale to his home club, openly expressing his will to play the game. UEFA Champions League . Thus, after the abrupt farewell to the Juve last August, here is that CR7 is preparing to leave the Manchester United . In what direction? Perhaps Thomas Tuchel he knows it, but he does not go out of his way in public.

Tuchel and the gag with the fan about Ronaldo

Pressed by a fan of the Chelsea about a possible landing of CR7 in London, bank Blues, the German coach replied seraphically: “I won’t tell you.” All this, accompanied by a sly, almost enigmatic smile. That Tuchel really knows something the press – in this case al Daily Mail, who reported the news complete with a video of the sketch between the fan and the coach – still failed to grasp? We’ll see if the fog that for the moment envelops this mysterious answer given by the former Borussia Dortmund and PSG coach will clear up in the next few hours …

Ronaldo, not just Tuchel’s Chelsea in the running

Not only the London club, however, has shown interest in signing the Portuguese champion, who will turn 38 next season. In recent days, the name of Cristiano Ronaldo has in fact been associated with several top European clubs, such as Bayern Monaco – who will lose his Lewandowski striker – and the Barcelona, also interested in the Polish striker himself. A new, romantic ‘return to origins’ for CR7 cannot be ruled out a priori: in this case, real Madrid And Sporting Lisbon could become concrete destinations, although Ronaldo would be called to a sharp cut in his salary, especially in the event of a return to his homeland, in the Club that launched him towards a career of 815 goals (& counting …) among professionals.