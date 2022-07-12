Cristiano Ronaldo and the transfer market background!

Check a background concerning theInter And Cristiano Ronaldoand to reveal it is a former Nerazzurri.

This is Luis Suarez, who played with the Milan cousins ​​shirt from 1961 to 1970, before becoming their coach. Intervened in QSVS studies, a curious one told anecdote about a possible arrival of the Portuguese in Milan.

These are his statements: “Inter she didn’t push hard enough to get it when she was 17. I went to see him because he called me a Portuguese friend of mine. He played in the Primavera and that time he did some good things, but above all I noticed the fact that everyone was going to beat him, in these cases it means that one is good. I went to see him again and he did well again: it had to be taken. But then Inter did not push and waited. He also sent Branca to see him“.

