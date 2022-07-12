Cine-club in Casa Natal de Morelos presents two US films

Morelia, Michoacan

At the Casa Natal de Morelos Museum, on Tuesdays and Thursdays of each week there is a Film Club, which takes place at 5:00 p.m., with free admission and following all sanitary measures.

On Tuesday, July 12, the American feature film “Unexpected Beauty” (2016) by director David Frankel is screened.

The drama tells the story of Howard Inlet (Will Smith), a successful New York advertising executive who is hit hard by a personal tragedy that sends him into a deep spiral of depression.

His closest colleagues will try to cheer him up with an unconventional plan that will force him to face his suffering in a surprising and profoundly human way.

But, this plan will bring with it unforeseen results.

On Thursday, July 14, attendees will enjoy the North American film “The Pursuit of Happyness” (2006), directed by Gabriele Muccino and starring Will Smith, along with his son Jade Smith. The film is based on a true story.

Chris Gardner (Will Smith) is a brilliant and talented salesman, but his job doesn’t allow him to meet his most basic needs. So much so that they end up kicking him out of his apartment along with his 5-year-old son (Jaden Smith).

So, he manages to do an internship at a prestigious stock brokerage, but the two protagonists will have to face many adversities to make their dream of a better life come true.

The Cine Club collection has approximately 2,000 films, many of them suitable for the whole family.

The Morelos Birthplace Museum is located at Calle La Corregidora 113, in the Historic Center of Morelia.