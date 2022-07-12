Chris Hemsworth, proud of his daughter India Rose: “She is my superheroine”

India Rose Hemsworth, daughter of actor Chris Hemsworth and Spanish actress Elsa Pataky, is willing to follow in the footsteps of her famous parents in the world of acting. The little girl, 10 years old, has a role in the film Thor: Love and Thunderwhere his father is the protagonist superhero.

And like any father, the Australian also drools over his firstborn. On his Instagram account, Hemsworth has shared two beautiful snapshots of him with India Rose along with some tender words. “Here are two photos of me and my daughter. One was the first time he was on set 11 years ago, the other is the most recent Thor: Love and Thunder. She is my favorite superhero.”





In the first photo you can see the famous actor dressed as Thor, standing, and the girl, very small, sitting on the ground. In the second snapshot, you can see the father and daughter embracing while filming one of the shots of the fourth installment of the God of Thunder saga.

The little girl can already boast of being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe along with names like her father, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale, who have supported her during filming.

In Thor: Love and Thunder Many children appear because the villain’s character, Gorr, played by Christian Bale, in his attempt to lure Stormbreaker to the Gates of Eternity, has them kidnapped. However, among the whole group, one small one stands out in particular and that is India Rose.

Chris Hemswort with Elsa Pataky and twins Sasha and Tristan EFE/EPA/BIANCA DE MARCHI

The firstborn of Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky plays Gorr’s daughter in the Marvel Studios film. Apparently, the inclusion of India Rose as Gorr’s daughter wasn’t always part of the original plan, but as the story evolved, the role was expanded.

When the opportunity arose for India to have a role in the film, her father was in charge of making a recording with her for the audition and the result surprised the director of the film, the New Zealander Taika Waititi. “She was really good. She is really an active girl and she is very intelligent and very sure of herself, you know, as you can imagine that only Chris’s children can be, ”commented the 46-year-old actor to the Marvel portal.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s eldest daughter plays Gorr’s (Christian Bale) daughter in the Marvel Studios movie

Father and daughter have been able to share the scene, something that has filled the 38-year-old actor with pride. “It was like when I’m at home, trying to tell him to do something. She says, ‘pfft, no, I’ll do it my way.’ And good for her, because she did an incredible job, ”said the actor.

Who has also affirmed that India Rose has the makings of an actress was her father in fiction, Christian Bale, who worked closer to the little girl and in a more intense way. “We have some scenes where, you know, it can be quite sad. I remember the poor thing at one point, she was making a scene, and then I had to hug her, and her tears came down. I think one of them landed on her face and she was like ‘oh no’. I look at her, and as if she was going to burst out laughing, and I don’t blame her, poor thing. But she was absolutely magnificent,” recalled the Oscar winner.

The actor with the director of the film, Taika Waititi Mark Baker

One of the moments that Chris Hemsworth’s daughter suffered on set was during a scene in which she had to kiss Christian Bale’s forehead, full of makeup and prosthetic applications. This was a challenge for the girl, who had to find a practical solution. She “she had to kiss Gorr on the forehead (and she didn’t want to). She said, ‘No, his head is all sticky,’ because she had the prosthetic makeup on and stuff. So she kissed him and he did it about a couple of inches from her head. I was like, you can’t use that! Christian was laughing, we were laughing, he was great,” Chris Hemsworth recalled.

This has been India Rose’s first foray into the cinema and although her father assures that this could be a one-time adventure for his daughter, he has also accepted that the little girl could dedicate herself to it, thus following in the footsteps of her parents.

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth, protagonists of the fourth installment of the God of thunder EFE/Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios

One of the actor’s twins, Tristan, also appears playing the child Thor in a brief montage of the character running at the beginning of the film.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth are also parents to 8-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan.

Natalie Portman’s sons Christian Bale and the director, Taika Waititi (who also plays Korg), also have cameos in the film. Waititi explains that he hadn’t planned on including so many children in the cast, but he soon realized that most of them had little ones and thought it was a good idea to use that for the final battle, where the children take over.