Chris Hemsworth and his training to have ‘Thor’ pecs – People – Culture

Christopher Hemsworth, 38, is one of the most recognized actors in Hollywood for his role as the superhero ‘Thor’. In addition, he shares a great love for sports.

The body he has achieved is the result of many intense strength and resistance exercises, thanks to the support and follow-up of his personal trainer, Luke Zocchi. Both have worked for a long time. Even Zocchi is one of the partners of Centr, the training application of the actor and his wife, Elsa Pataky, which they created with several specialists in the field of ‘fitness’.

Chris is a source of admiration for many of his fans, who want to achieve his same athletic figure.. For this reason, the Australian has very active social networks sharing his personal life, a little of his work and several exercise routines that he explains in detail so that his followers can use them if they have the energy. and necessary motivation.

(You may be interested: The three women with whom Elon Musk has had his 10 children).

One of the last videos that the actor shared through his Instagram profile challenged his followers to get pecs like ‘Thor’. It is a circuit of four exercises in which the abdomen and the upper part must be worked with four repetitions.

Chris Hemsworth circuit for chest strengthening

Incline bench press for 12 reps



The exercise requires sitting on the bench at an angle of 20° to 45°, keeping your legs bent and your feet firmly on the ground, with your shoulders and head supported. In this way, he will be able to raise the dumbbells.

Chris Hemsworth performing dumbbell flyes Photo: Instagram: @chrishemsworth

Seated chest press for 12 reps

To perform this exercise, you must be seated and steady with your back and head, so that you can push the machine. Keep in mind that the arms will not be extended out of the starting position.

Chris Hemsworth performing seated chest press Photo: Instagram: @chrishemsworth

(You can also read: This is how Lina Tejeiro reacted when they told her she was a “husband remover”).

Dumbbell fly for 10 reps

This exercise requires standing to grasp the two rings with each hand. This way they can be lowered to hip height and be able to return to the starting position with a slow and consecutive rhythm.

Chris Hemsworth performing a dumbbell fly. Photo: Instagram: @chrishemsworth

Push-ups for 10 reps

To end Chris’ routine, the push-up exercise is going to be placed on the floor with the hands outside the shoulders. The body must be perfectly straight and you must be supported only by the arms and feet. You will have to bend your arms and return to your starting position.

Chris Hemsworth doing push-ups Photo: Instagram: @chrishemsworth

(If you read us from the EL TIEMPO app, you can see this publication here).

More news

Belinda revealed that it lasts up to three days without bathing

Paige Spiranac, the golfer with the title of ‘the sexiest woman in the world’

The day Jack Nicholson found out his sister was his mother

Elianis Garrido told some details of how she met her new husband

Trends WEATHER