“Chris ate no meat before he kissed me because I’m vegan”

The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunder the fourth chapter dedicated to God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth . In the film the Thundering asks for help a King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to lift Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.

During an interview with Capital FM (Street UPROXX), Natalie Portman revealed that the day a specific scene was shot Thor: Love and Thunder Chris Hemsworth decided to temporarily stop eating meat to stick to his vegan dietcalling it a gesture “Very thoughtful“From the Australian actor:

“[Chris Hemsworth] it’s really nice. The day we shot the kissing scene did not eat meat in the morning because I am vegan. And he eats meat about every half hour. He was very thoughtful of her. It’s not something I’m angry about or caring about, but is was just thoughtful. He is just a very nice person. “

Tessa Thompsoninterpreter of Valkyrie in the Marvel Cinematic Universeconfirmed this curious anecdote regarding the shooting by adding: