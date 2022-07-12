Celebrities who suffered addictions and managed to get ahead

Popularity, money and high doses of stress in our lives can lead us to suffer from addictions, just as it happened to a series of celebrities that with the passage of time, they were able to recover their stability.

Although it was not easy and there were relapses along the way, they are proof that patience, sacrifice and strength pay good results, that even gave them back their careers.

Celebrities who suffered addictions and are already recovered

Reyli Beard

The band member Elephant confessed in an interview with Yordi Rosado that he suffered from alcoholism, pSince he started drinking when he was 11 years old.

“I behaved badly, that is, I almost finished with me, but (his son) I always took care of him and he took care of me, he took me to internments. When he was 14 years old, he went and put me in internment”, he revealed in the talk, according to Infobae.

“At the age of 13 I had an alcoholic accident, I drank almost 3/4 of Presidente in a bet with Chelito and another friend, I hit the hood of a car and they had to give me three serums to revive me”, he recalled.

Adele

Few know that the British She was addicted for a time to alcohol, tobacco and also suffered from postpartum depression.

The drink was affecting his vocal cords and the could finally leave in 2009. “Once I got so drunk that when I had to go onstage, I forgot the words of my own songs. It was the worst night of my life,” he said.

Angelina Jolie

“I have tried almost every known substance in the world. I lived through some very dark times”, once said the protagonist of Eternals.

All this happened to her before starring in Lara Croft and having an affair with Brad Pitt, then, little by little, he established his family and left his vices behind.

Robert Downey Jr

Although today he is only remembered as the charismatic Iron Man, He has a past full of wild partying and substance abuse because he didn’t know how to handle fame.

The actor was sentenced to 16 months in prison and to undergo compulsory treatment. He spent almost a year in a clinic, after which he firmly decided to stop using drugs.