Celebrities who manifested their dream roles and collaborations: Ariana Grande, Dove Cameron and others

Say it and it will happen. Although several stars have expressed their preferences for certain roles, there are a lucky few who have managed to make those dreams a reality.

Simu Liu made headlines in 2019 when he was cast for the role of Shang-Chi in Shang-Chi and Marvel’s Ten Ring Legend. At the time, the actor recalled a past tweet of his that predicted the role he would soon play.

“Hey Marvel, great job with Cpt America and Thor. Now how about an Asian-American hero, ”she wrote in July 2014.

Looking back at the instance of the rally on social media, the stuntman said he had no idea that a simple thought would lead to the role of a lifetime.

“I had absolutely no idea this was going to happen. It was just a joke that I tweeted, ”Liu shared during an appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show in September 2021.“ What has happened over the next few years has been pretty incredible and pretty crazy. So I’m just pinching myself every day, to be honest. “

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige also considered the 2014 post, admitting that he only saw it after the Kim’s Convenience alum had already been cast.

“Together with our casting director Sarah Finn, [we] scoured the earth for Shang-Chi. [Simu] he tweeted, which we found out after he was cast, but he did an amazing audition, he had an amazing reel, he did a great job in Canada, ”Feige explained at the film’s red carpet premiere in September 2021.“ And has just brought as you will soon find a recognizability that all Marvel heroes need, but it can also achieve, we believe, that kind of iconic status to be within the pantheon of Marvel heroes.

Liu is not the only superhero who has managed to manifest success. Dove Cameron also got a surprise when she was offered the role of Bubbles in the live-action series Powerpuff Girls.

“The second one [the show] it was announced on Twitter, I took a screenshot of it and sent it to [my team]. I was like, ‘Guys, I just need to audition.’ I don’t even care if they don’t see me for the role, I just need to audition, ”Cameron revealed to PopSugar in March 2021 about his journey to score the lead role.

At the time, the Descendants star explained that she was thrilled to bring the animated character to life after falling in love with the cartoon series, which ran from 1998 to 2005.

“As a fan, I was reading the script and thinking, ‘Oh, that’s how these girls would grow up. Oh, psychologically that would be what would happen. Oh, that has to do with the relationship with the professor. ‘ It makes sense, ”she noted. “There is a lot of confusion, but we don’t play with 7-year-olds. It is not a cartoon. They are real people. These are real life problems and girls with trauma [about] what if you grow up in the spotlight and are an international superhero, but you are real people.

Two months later, CW CEO Mark Pedowitz confirmed that the pilot would be shot again. Cameron, who has remained attached to the project, admitted that she was looking forward to bringing a different approach to the renewed episode.

“I’m actually very excited at the thought of why I was texting girls and we’re like, ‘Oh. Well now we know what we are doing. What an amazing thing, ‘”he told Entertainment Tonight in June 2021.” You can never do it as an actor, go back and think,’ What would I have done different? ‘”

Scroll down to see other stars who landed their dream roles and collaborations after talking about them in the universe:

