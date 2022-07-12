Cardi B drags ‘The Shade Room’ to Twitter: “Delete my child from your page”

Ads

Never mess with Cardi B.

The “Hot S – t” rapper recently called the media publication The Shade Room on Twitter for its negative and invasive coverage of her – and let’s just say TSR wasn’t ready to make amends yet.

So what did TSR post about Cardi? While most of the feud has been canceled on both sides, we’re here to recap everything we know about the entire evidence below.

The article continues under commercialSource: Twitter / @ Derron_McNelly’The Shade Room ‘posted an Instagram video of Cardi’s daughter, Kulture, and Cardi was not happy.

On July 10, TSR shared a now-deleted video on her Instagram account of Cardi’s daughter Kulture celebrating her fourth birthday. According to Rolling Stone, Cardi wasn’t happy that the outlet shared a video of her daughter.

The mother of two reportedly sent a private message to TSR and then commented on the video asking for it to be removed. When she didn’t get a response, she got off Insta and called TSR on Twitter, writing, “Eliminate my son from all of you. [sic] page.”

Cardi continued: “The thing is… OK, you only post negative content about me, dude, no big deal. Stopped me from commenting on their page, OK that’s great. But please don’t post my son… Leave me alone, ”he said in a deleted tweet.

According to Cardi, she believed she was banned from the shadows from having her comments appear on TSR’s account. It’s unclear if she really was, or if she was just a misunderstanding.

For the mannequins, the shadow room said they got them pic.twitter.com/Z0sAgZo7dC

– five (@CardiovasularB) July 11, 2022

TSR replied: “You have not been prevented from commenting. Please stop lying. We’re just addressing your negative content comment, we didn’t raise your daughter, ”she wrote the account, adding,“ And you called me asking why we don’t post your family! You lie again and took out the receipts ”.

The outlet also noted that it does not post personal content, especially videos, without the explicit consent of the owner. However, Cardi denies it was ever asked.

The rap queen then raised a retention of the phone she had previously had with the outlet (and which she would also be recording). It is unknown what was discussed during this call, but it appears that she shared it would have revealed some new information relating to this topic.

Oddly, TSR urged Cardi to publish it, saying, “You don’t need legal documents, LOL. I am giving you my public permission to post the recorded convo. You can use this Tweet in court if you ever tried to sue. Publish it.”

However, Cardi said the person she spoke to on the phone had to give their consent, not just the people behind the Twitter account.

Cardi B and the shadow room paced back and forth. I guess the shadow room posted something about Cardi’s daughter and Cardi went out. The shadow room is very messy and they shouldn’t want any trouble from Cardi smh pic.twitter.com/4wR5MZcOoB

– Toni Childs 💘 (@PrincesssB_xox) July 11, 2022

After hours of back and forth, Cardi finally demanded that the dispute be moved offline and handled “like adults”. He asked TSR founder Angelica Nwandu to chat with her on her phone.

Since then, the fight has mostly been cleared from Twitter. Hopefully, Cardi and TSR were able to sort things out. We will keep you updated as we know more.

