Can it be a Different Biopic?

The new Elvis biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann bets on glamor to tell us about the artist’s life from another perspective

In 2022, it’s easy to forget that you ever Elvis Presley was one of the artists biggest in the world. After all, his career actively only lasted 24 years. However, just over two decades were enough to revolutionize music in the United States and start customs and ideas known that we have around musical idols and the fanaticism around them today.

However, it must also be admitted that his figure, until now, was already very expired. Thousands of other bands and idols have positioned themselves with equal or greater strength than Presley, and who have also left a great legacy in the industry. That’s why, Baz Luhrman seeks to relight the brightness of the singer and show us all its splendor in his long-awaited biopic starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks.

A Frantic Portrait

Although it cannot completely escape from the conventions of the biographical film genre, Luhrmann decided to give it a rather interesting twist: instead of present chronologically and dramatically the early years, the rise and rise of Elvis Presley, the film is actually told from the perspective of the Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). His mysterious agent who is known by financially abused of Presley throughout his life.

That presents a rather curious challenge for both fans and viewers who are just about to meet the so-called King of Rock n’ Roll. On the one hand, this story aims to talk a little about the complicated relationship that Presley had with Parker and why did you trust him so much for so long. And thanks to that, it gives us an idea about how the figure of Elvis Presley was created first of all: what qualities did the singer have, why was his music so revolutionary, why did his figure break so many social barriers.

For Parker (and for the Elvis movie) the answer is actually very simple: Elvis He had the talent and the face to become a product. Almost like signing a contract with the devil, the moment Parker enters Elvis’s life there begins to be a frenzy of tours and promotional merchandise, as well as a lot of money.

The frenzy of glamor and opulence that truly follows captures the appeal of the music and figure of Elvis. And although it is little, the brightness and charm of the film also serve as a tribute to figures of Afro-descendant music such as BB King, Big Mama Thornton, Crudup or Rosetta Tharpe.

But without a doubt, her presence in this biopic demonstrates the need for a black voice to pick up and tell her stories from your perspective, because although they are there to show the influence they had on Presley and how in the end he managed to catapult his sound to a mainstream audience. And between the speed with which the singer’s life is told, unfortunately they remain as a side comment. But it’s not personal, it’s that Elvis really has little time to introspection or reflection.

The Man, The Figure, The Legend: Austin Butler

Luhrmann’s swift editing of Presley’s rise to fame would be nothing without Austin Butler, who not only captured the essence of Presley, he is extremely adept at following the rhythm of the story and showing with his very presence brightness intensity which had the figure of Elvis Presley.

interpret a seductive hunk It’s really no outside task for Butler, he actually has a lot of experience with it. Whether it’s winning the heart of Hannah Montana, of Carly Shay and Zoey (of Zoey 101), Butler’s career has always had something to do with being charming. And in the prequel Sex and the City: The Carrie Diaries, He proved not only to have the potential to seduce whoever he wants, but also to be a great dramatic lead.

Butler plays Elvis with surprising precision but with a very moving sensitivity as well. The camera spends a lot of time showing his crotch as he performs intricate dance moves, but then it also freezes as Butler’s gaze locks on one point. His performance is simply the best thing about the movie, and who probably revive Elvis mania.

Seeing how the camera celebrates not only Elvis, but Butler’s performance as well, creates a stark contrast to Parker’s narration, who by being ever-present becomes a shadow reminding us of the singer’s real problem: He was locked in a golden cage.

Victim of his own dream?

Baz Luhrmann’s film is not very interested in historical accuracy, nor in showing a 100% honest portrait of Elvis, since it does not invite us to reflect on the person behind of glitter and hair gel. The film invites us to understand this musician as a consumer product, and how that in the end was what led him to an untimely grave.

Why focus on the excesses or the controversies? That didn’t make Elvis Presley any less relevant or revitalize your career 3 times when you thought you were lost. Thanks to that, the film prevented the story from being just a melodrama in which the artist has “his moments of genius” after a crisis and presented his career for what it was: a highly successful joint effort, but also extremely strenuous.

And so, it took away a bit of the “romanticization” that we have of artists about being 100% committed to their art. Elvis loved music, yes, but the tape goes further to tell us that too he loved money and luxuries that he achieved thanks to the controversial dumbbell he made with Parker. Although this maneuver also causes acts to be slowed down or ignored. most reprehensible who committed his manager and the problem is not understood

An artistic brilliance trapped in the capitalist scaffolding? A revolutionary who broke barriers? A man who bounced back several times from a crisis he thought was lost? All of this is what the new Elvis biopic presents us with, and although it doesn’t really leave us much time to reflect on his life or his legacy, the music and the style have everything to what new generations have a new appreciation for the artist.

And perhaps that is the greatest goal that Elvis seeks to achieve.