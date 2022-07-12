Cameron Diaz was used as a mule to pass drugs to Morocco

Cameron Diaz is one of the most famous actresses in Hollywood. Her great beauty positioned her as one of the most beautiful women in the industry after having participated in the movie ‘The Mask’ with Jim Carrey. She also was one of the protagonists of ‘Charlie’s Angels’ and gave life to ‘Fiona’ in the successful animated film ‘Shrek’. However, before positioning herself as one of the most important in the Hollywood industry, the actress had other jobs, but one of them will surprise you, since she could have ended up behind bars if she had been discovered.

Although she has been away from the media spotlight and film sets for a long time, the actress revealed a couple of days ago a surprising story that has placed her back in the center of the public eye, quickly becoming a trend. Cameron Díaz was invited to the ‘Second Life’ podcast to promote her new film project in the company of Jamie Foxx and Tom Brady. The film is called ‘Back in Action’ and, paradoxically, it comes in handy, since the actress would be returning to the big screen after eight years of hiatus. In the middle of the interview, the actress revealed that before starting her career in Hollywood, she was used as a mule to transport drugs from Paris to Morocco.

This happened in the early 1990s, when an aspiring model in her 20s decided to put all her savings into a move to try and pursue her dreams. This is how Cameron moved from California to the French capital. However, Diaz didn’t have much luck, as she didn’t land any modeling-related jobs for an entire year. In fact, the only job offer he received was from people of questionable morals who offered him some money to take a ‘suitcase’ to Morocco.

“I had managed to save enough money to go to Paris and try to make a living as a model. However, I didn’t get a single job in a year. The only thing they offered me was something that I think was working as a mule to take drugs to Morocco, I swear to God,” Diaz said. “It was in the early 90s and they gave me a locked suitcase in which I was supposed to my dresses were,” she added. At that time, Cameron Diaz was totally unaware of what she was carrying in her suitcase, but her instincts forced her to get rid of it in the middle of the airport. “I was a blonde, blue-eyed girl headed for Morocco, in ripped jeans and platform boots. I began to feel very insecure and abandoned the suitcase. I told the authorities that I didn’t know whose luggage it was. That was the only job I got in Paris,” she recalled.

The actress ran with the luck that thirty years ago the security controls were not as thorough as they are today. If discovered by airport control personnel, Cameron Diaz could have faced a sentence of up to ten years in prison for drug trafficking.