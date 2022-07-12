Cameron Díaz was a mule to take drugs to Morocco – People – Culture

Eight years have passed since the last time Cameron Diaz stood in front of a movie camera, and with the news of her big return to the big screen, the media turned their eyes on her again.

In the past week, During a chat with Hillary Kerr for the ‘Second Life’ podcast, the actress revealed some secrets from her past, including that she would have been used as a mule to transport drugs from one country to another.

Actually I did get a job, but I think it was as a mule, to take drugs to Morocco. I swear to God!

A few months before becoming famous thanks to her role in ‘The Mask’, Diaz had settled in Paris with the aim of promoting her career as a model.

“I started working as a catalog model and got enough money to move to Paris and rent an apartment, which I shared with a girl who is still one of my best friends,” she began to relate.

“I was there for a whole year and didn’t work a day! I couldn’t get a single job that would save me, although, well… Actually, I did get a job, but I think it was as a mule, to take drugs to Morocco, I swear to God!” he said to everyone’s surprise.

According to the actress, they hired her to model and asked her to take a suitcase to the African country that was locked and that, according to what they told her, “in quotes” had the clothes that she was going to wear inside. “What the hell was in that briefcase? I was a blonde, blue-eyed girl in Morocco in the 1990s, wearing ripped jeans, platform boots, and loose hair. Now I think… That was really insecure,” she acknowledged.

Actress Cameron Diaz, 45 years old. Photo: Michael Nelson / EFE

(Keep reading: The ‘Lost’ star who left her career at a prime time for a reason.)

When the customs security agents stopped her and asked about the contents of her luggage, the actress tried to quickly detach herself from the matter.

“I told them, ‘I don’t know, this isn’t mine, I have no idea who it is.’ That was the only job I got in Paris…” she concluded.

A few weeks after this trip to Morocco, Díaz received a call that would change his life.: She had been chosen to star in ‘The Mask’ with Jim Carrey, a film that premiered in 1994 and launched her to fame. Although she was initially skeptical about taking the job, because she was a model and not an actress, she eventually accepted.

“My period had just started and there was no way I was going to wear anything sexy that day,” she recalled of the casting. Most of all, the film’s director, Chuck Russell, told her, “You’re my Tina Carlyle and I’m going to groom you for this role.” A week later, she confirmed her job.

His great return to the cinema

After taking a few years to dedicate herself to family life with her husband, the musician Benjamin Madden, and their daughter, Raddix, and also to business, the 49-year-old actress will reappear in a police comedy produced by Netflix whose title seems designed for her: ‘Back in action’.

Díaz will share this confirmed return to the cinema with Jamie Foxx, the actor who accompanied her in her last film: the remake of the musical ‘Annie’, released in 2014.

(Also read: The day Jack Nicholson found out his sister was his mother).

Cameron Diaz claims she suffers from obsessive-compulsive disorder and has a problem with germs. For this reason, she washes her hands very often so as not to feel contaminated.

The announcement was revealed through Foxx’s official Twitter account, by broadcasting a talk shared by Foxx himself, Diaz and sports star Tom Brady.

The comedy that marks Díaz’s return to the cinema will be directed by Seth Gordon (“I want to kill my boss”) and no revelation about the script or the profile of its main characters has emerged so far. It is only known that production and filming will begin near the end of the year.

“I gave more than half of my life to the public, so I feel good about taking time for myself,” he recently told In Style magazine when discussing his decision to walk away from the industry.

“Making a movie is a perfect excuse for others to appropriate one. You are there 12 hours a day and for months there is no time for anything else. I realized that I gave parts of my life to other people and they took them, ”she said at the time during a conversation with her colleague, and also an entrepreneur, Gwyneth Paltrow.

(Also read: Sebastián Martínez’s controversial phrase: ‘Medellín should be the capital’).

“Motherhood and marriage have been the most fulfilling part of my life so far. It is so important. I probably kind of waited to be able to do all those things, so I wouldn’t have any distractions,” she said in an interview on the ‘Quarantined With Bruce’ radio show in 2021.

There she also explained that at that time she preferred to dedicate herself full time to caring for her little girl: “I couldn’t imagine what it was like to be a mother, but now I think about being away from my daughter during a shoot and I just couldn’t.”

More news

The celebration of Cristina Hurtado and Josse Narváez for the triumph of their son

Julio Iglesias: rumors increase about his delicate state of health

Camilo and Evaluna: this is the reason why they do not show Indigo

The Nation / Argentina (GDA)