Cameron Díaz suspects that she was used as a ‘drug mule’ – El Financiero

Cameron Diaz revealed in an interview with the American podcast called Second Life that before achieving fame as an actress almost becomes a ‘drug mule‘.

The American model also recalled that before her debut in the tape of The mask (1994), where he shared the screen with Jim Carrey, he lived in Paris, France.

During her time in the French capital, she struggled to find a job, so she agreed to be part of a modeling agency that apparently used as a ‘mule’ to carry drugs to Morocco.

“I was there a full year and didn’t work a day. I got a job, but I really think I was like a ‘mule’ to transport drugs to Morocco, I swear to God,” said Díaz.

The incident happened inside the Paris airport, en route to a trip to Morocco that the alleged agency paid for. He commented that before boarding the flight he “they gave a suitcase that was closed that I had my suits and when I arrived at the place they asked me whose suitcase it was and if I could open it.”

The actress added that back then airport security was not what is known today, but what she thought; “It’s the nineties, I’m a tall blonde, with ripped jeans and platforms heading to Morocco. This is not the safest thing on the planet”.

She recalled starting to feel insecure about the contents of the suitcase, which she didn’t know what it was either, and denied owning the suitcase and abandoning it.

He closed the revelation by saying that that it was the only job he got while living in Paris and before landing the role of Tina Carlyle that would make her famous.

Cameron Diaz returns from retirement

In 2018 the actress had announced his retirement for a while from the world of acting, with the adaptation of the musical by annie (2014) being his last appearance on the big screen.

After almost eight years of being absent from the film industry, the renowned Cameron Diaz will return to star in a Netflix movie called back in action (back in action) where will share screen with James Foxx.

There are not many details about the plot yet, but it is known that apart from the two personalities, the NFL player, Tom Bradywill have a role in the tape that is produced by Netflix.

Through a tweet, Jamie Foxx shared the audio of the conversation he had with the actress where he convinces her to return to participate in the film. Thanks to the intervention of Tom Brady, the actress was encouraged to join the cast; “Cameron, I was told that you need advice on how to ‘unretirement.’ To which the actress laughed and they continued with her talk.