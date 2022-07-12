Cameron Diaz suspects that she was once used as a “mule” to transport drugs to Morocco

After 8 years of staying away from the cameras, the famous Hollywood star, Cameron Diaz, will return to acting in the new Netflix film Back-in-Action, in which she stars alongside Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx. Charlie’s Angels star 67% began his career in the 90s, and made his debut on the big screen at the age of 21 alongside Jim Carrey in The Mask – 77%.

Cameron Diaz She was one of the most recognized actresses of the late 90s and early 2000s, and although she now enjoys a solid position in the industry, it was not always like that, and she herself assures that there was a time when she did not get any type of work, except for one, which was quite suspicious.

The protagonist of Loco Por Mary – 83% are convinced that early in their career they were used as a “mule” to transport drugs to Morocco, and spoke about this during the Second Life podcast (via IndieWire). Cameron revealed that while looking for a job as a model in Paris “he did not work one day” in the profession he dreamed of, but instead found an alternative job. Diaz explained:

I was there a full year and didn’t work a day. I couldn’t get a job to save my life. I got a job, but I really think I was like a mule transporting drugs to Morocco, I swear to God. It was before the TSA or something. It was like the early ’90s. They gave me a suitcase that was locked and had my ‘costumes’ inside, in quotes.

The actress was on her way from France to Morocco with a suitcase with suspicious content, prompting Moroccan authorities to question her about the luggage. “This is really insecure,” she remembered herself thinking. Diaz after being detained by officials in Morocco. When the officers began to question the origin of the suitcase, the actress explained that the contents were not hers. Cameron added:

All the calculations in my head vanished, like ‘what the hell is in this suitcase?’ platform boots and my hair down, and this is really insecure. That was the only job I got in Paris.

Shortly after this complicated incident, the actress managed to land the role that would catapult her to fame in The mask 1994, all while still living in Paris. Upon learning that she had landed the role in the film alongside Carrey, Diaz She returned to the United States and her Hollywood career quickly took off, leading to her landing parts in other notable feature films such as My Best Friend’s Wedding – 20%, Gangs of New York – 75%, Do You Want To Be John Malkovich? – 93%, among many others.

