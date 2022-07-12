Cameron Diaz suspects she was used as a drug mule

Cameron Diaz shared a strange experience when trying to be a super model

Before being a successful actress of Hollywood, Cameron Diaz she moved to Paris to try to make a career as a model. Things didn’t really go well for the actress’s dreams, as she confessed in a new interview that she only got a job opportunity, which he suspects was actually used to transport drugs across Europe.

Diaz explained that before the Transportation Security Administration She will start to be more strict, she was hired in the early 90s to model in Morocco and the agency that contacted her gave her a locked suitcase where the clothes she would wear were supposed to be. However, she was told that she could not open it and the actress had to explain to the customs police that the suitcase did not really belong to her.

“Every thought I’ve had since then makes me wonder, ‘what the hell is in this suitcase?’ I’m this blonde-haired, blue-eyed girl in Morocco, it’s the 90s, I’m wearing ripped jeans and platform boots and my hair is down, and this is really insecure. That was the only job I got in Paris.” Cameron Diaz for the Second Life podcast

A More Experienced Cameron Diaz

Shortly after the incident Morocco, Diaz, participated in the comedy The mask beside Jim Carrey and his figure was catapulted to stardom thanks to projects such as My Best Friend’s Wedding, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, There’s Something About Mary Y Ser John Malkovich. However, the actress retired from acting in 2014 to take a break and devote herself entirely to her family.

But recently, he announced his return to Netflix comedy, back-in-action, whose production will begin at the end of 2022 and will have the participation of Jamie Foxx. She also seems to be more comfortable with her decisions and her career progress, as she has also spoken about how felt exploited by Hollywood and how hard it was deal with industry misogyny.

“The level of Exploitation of powers that was throughout the entire industry. It was very normal to just try to laugh and hope to get out of there unscathed. Cameron Diaz – IndieWire

