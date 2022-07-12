Cameron Diaz suspects she was once used as a ‘mule’ in Morocco

Cameron Diaz will return to the big screen with the movie ‘Back in Action’ after being away from her for eight years. The actress is promoting the new movie and in one of the interviews she has given, on the Second Life podcast, she revealed a story that happened to her in the early 90s and that is very surprising. As she explained, she believes that she was used as a mule to transport drugs to Morocco.

At that time, the American was trying to carve out a future as a model. She moved from California to Paris, but in the French capital she couldn’t get a job. «I had managed to save enough money to go to Paris and try to make a living as a model. However, I didn’t get a single job in a year. The only thing they offered me was something that I think was working as a mule to take drugs to Morocco, I swear to God. It was the early ’90s and they gave me a locked suitcase that my dresses were supposed to be in.”

However, he reported that he was able to rectify in time: “I was a blue-eyed blonde girl heading for Morocco, wearing ripped jeans and platform boots. I began to feel very insecure and abandoned the suitcase. I told the authorities that I didn’t know whose bundle it was. That was the only job I got in Paris.”

Tired of Europe, she returned to Los Angeles and there she had her first big opportunity thanks to a talent scout who noticed her and gave her the chance to star in ‘The Mask’ alongside Jim Carrey in 1994. Now, after having been away from the cinema, returns in a film with Jamie Foxx and Tom Brady.