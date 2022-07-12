Cameron Diaz Reveals the Real Reason She Quit Acting

However, Diaz eventually needed a break from Hollywood. In 2018, the A-list actor confirmed that he was retiring from acting, according to the BBC. According to Entertainment Tonight, the actress’s last role before her retirement was as Miss Hannigan in the 2014 movie musical “Annie.”

Now the superstar has returned from his hiatus. Diaz will star opposite Jamie Foxx in Netflix’s action-comedy movie “Back in Action,” according to Deadline. It’s worth mentioning that the two have collaborated before: Foxx played Warbucks in “Annie” and they co-starred in the 1999 sports drama “Any Given Sunday.”

Related news

Netflix tweeted: “Cameron Diaz is not officially retiring!! She will be starring with Jamie Foxx in a new Netflix movie, and we have an unexpected person to thank for bringing her back into action…” Below is a tweet from Foxx that includes a short audio clip of him and Diaz talking on the phone.

During the call, he introduced Tom Brady (whom Foxx refers to as the GOAT), who is apparently an expert on not retiring. Diaz was ready for some advice, saying, “Honestly…exactly what he needed.”

As we wait for his new movie, let’s answer the question on every fan’s mind: why did Diaz initially quit acting?

This is the reason why Cameron Diaz walked away from the big screen

Cameron Diaz sat down with CBS News for an on-camera interview about her hiatus from acting. When she was asked why she left her career behind, Ella Diaz explained the importance of taking a breath.

She said: “Let me step back for a second, take a look at what the whole picture looks like to me and what are the things I could do better and be more committed to that would make me feel more whole. And I made.” While she missed out on certain parts of the performance, Diaz told the outlet, “It’s a different lifestyle and you have to be ready to do that.”

In a conversation with Gwyneth Paltrow for Goop, Diaz was asked how she felt about walking away from her successful acting career. The actor replied, “Peace. I have peace in my soul.” He continued, “I was finally taking care of myself… It’s so intense working at that level and being so public and putting yourself out there.”

During her free time, the actress focused on her family (her husband, Good Charlotte frontman Benji Madden, and their daughter Raddix), a love of cooking, and a special business venture, according to CBS News.

In 2020, she launched an organic and vegan wine label called Avaline with her friend and business partner Katherine Power, according to In Style.

Now Diaz is adding acting back to his resume, and we couldn’t be more excited.