Cameron Diaz Reveals the Real Reason She Quit Acting

However, Diaz eventually needed a break from Hollywood. In 2018, the A-list actor confirmed that he was retiring from acting, according to the BBC. According to Entertainment Tonight, the actress’s last role before her retirement was as Miss Hannigan in the 2014 movie musical “Annie.”

Now the superstar has returned from his hiatus. Diaz will star opposite Jamie Foxx in Netflix’s action-comedy movie “Back in Action,” according to Deadline. It’s worth mentioning that the two have collaborated before: Foxx played Warbucks in “Annie” and they co-starred in the 1999 sports drama “Any Given Sunday.”

