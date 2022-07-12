Cameron Díaz reveals that she was used as a ‘mule’ to transport drugs

Cameron Diaz is undoubtedly one of the most coveted and versatile actresses in all of HollywoodFrom her role in ‘La Máscara’ and her subsequent characters, Díaz managed to surprise critics with her talent and enormous beauty.

Despite the fact that the actress was a couple of years removed from the big screen, any story about her always becomes news with great impact.

This was the case in a recent interview Cameron Diaz had with Hillary Kerr for the podcast’Second Life‘. In the conversation, the actress revealed a story about the time she was used as a “mule” to transport drugs from one country to another.

Díaz commented that months before achieving great recognition for his co-starring with Jim Carrey in ‘The Mask’a film released in 1994, she settled in Paris in order to have more opportunities in your modeling career.

However, the actress confessed that her bet to become a listed model in Europe did not bear fruit because during his stay in France, and despite the fact that he already had some experience as a catalog model in Paris he could not get a single job and the only job option he got was in something illegal.

According to Cameron Diazon a certain occasion he received the proposal to become a ‘mule’ and take drugs to Morocco.

“I was there for a whole year and didn’t work a day! I couldn’t get a single job that saved mealthough, well… Actually I did get a job, but I think it was like a mule, to take drugs to Morocco I swear to God!” the actress said.

According to the sought-after actress, she was hired to model but at one point she was asked to take a locked suitcase to Morocco. Cameron indicated that at that time they told her that the suitcase contained the clothes that she would model.

“What the hell was in that briefcase? I was a blue-eyed blonde girl in Morocco, in the nineties, with ripped jeans, platform boots and loose hair. Now i think… that was really insecure”, commented the actress in her interview.

Cameron Diaz confessed that when some customs security agents they asked about the contents of his luggage, she immediately clarified that said briefcase did not belong to her. “I told them: ‘I don’t know, this is not mine, I have no idea who it is‘. That was the only job I got in Paris…”.

Fortunately, the authorities did not take action against Cameron and she was able to return to Paris without incident.

Weeks after this experience, Díaz received a call confirming that she had been chosen to star in ‘The Mask’, a film that catapulted her to fame.

Cameron Diaz returns to the cinema

Four years after announcing his retirement, Cameron Diaz returns to the cinema to star in an action comedy alongside Jamie Foxx. This new film will be part of the catalog of exclusive productions of Netflix.

Netflix at the moment keeps the details of the plot of the film secret, and for now it is only known that it will be called “Back in Action” (Back to action), in a clear nod to Díaz’s return to the screen.