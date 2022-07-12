Cameron Diaz reveals that she was used as a “mule” to pass drugs to Morocco

Before succeeding in Hollywood, there was a time when actress Cameron Diaz tried to try her luck in the world of fashion and went to live in Paris. From that stage, the interpreter has now revealed a curious anecdote: she was used as a mule to bring drugs to Morocco.

As Diaz told in an interview with Hillary Kerr for her podcast Second Life, the actress had worked in the US as catalog modeland decided to continue his career in Paris, although without much success.

“I was there a full year and I didn’t work a day,” he recalled about that moment. Shortly after, the actress clarified her words by making the following confession: “I got a job, but I really think that it was like a mule to transport drugs to Morocco, I swear to God,” he said.

The events occurred in the early 90sDiaz said, when airport security regulations were much more lax than they are today.





As the American actress explained, “they gave me a closed suitcase with a key that I had my ‘suits’ inside… I open quotes, I close quotes”, but it was not until his arrival in Morocco that he began to suspect what he could actually be transporting and panicked. “What the hell is in that suitcase?” he thought.

“I am a blue-eyed blonde girl in Morocco, it’s the nineties, I’m wearing ripped jeans and platform boots and my hair is down. This was really unsafe,” she recalled.

Finally, the actress was successful in the situation and got rid of major consequences if they had found drugs in her suitcase. “I told them: ‘I don’t know, it’s not mineI have no idea who he is,” he said.

“That was the only job i got in paris“, has settled Cameron Diaz, who a few years later, at the age of 21, would make his film debut with The maskthe film that launched her to stardom in her acting career.