Cameron Diaz reveals that she was almost used to bring drugs to Morocco

In the middle of an interview, the renowned actress Cameron Diaz revealed to the public that several years ago she had been the victim of a network that tried to use her to send drugs to the old continent. According to the artist, it was a hard time in her life when she did not have the fame she had now, and her dream was to be a model in Paris.

The revelation was given in the middle of the interview for the podcast Second Life produced by Hillary Kerr, and just days after Diaz’s participation in a new project for the streaming platform was announced. streamingNetflix, after several years of being absent from the big screen.

According to the actress, after saving enough to be able to move from California, United States, to Paris, France, where she sought to fulfill her dream of becoming a model, He was disappointed, since he spent a whole year looking for a job opportunity that never materialized.

“I started working as a catalog model and got enough money to move to Paris and rent an apartment, which I shared with a girl who is still one of my best friends,” Díaz stated in his interview, also revealing the jobs he had before becoming a movie star.

and immediately counted: “I was there for a whole year and didn’t work a day. I couldn’t get a single job that saved me, though, well… Actually I did get a job, but I think it was as a mule, to bring drugs to Morocco. I swear to god”, revealing the hard start he faced, and although it sounded funny now, the anecdote turned out to confront his past.

“It was the early 90s and they gave me a locked suitcase that my dresses were supposed to be in… I was a blonde blue-eyed girl heading to Morocco in ripped jeans and platform boots.” Díaz expressed in the interview, indicating that he had accepted the job and that they had asked him to transport a suitcase, when the authorities asked him about the content, he had to lie and emphasize that it was only clothes.

However, given the panic generated by the illegal act, the actress stated that she had not been able to complete the task, but had warned the authorities in order to get rid of the punishment. “I began to feel very insecure and abandoned the suitcase. I told the authorities that I did not know whose bundle it was.”, he sentenced.

Meanwhile, she stressed that after this incident she was unable to find work in Paris, but was chosen to act in The mask along with Jim Carrey, where his true success in the cinema began.

Cameron Diaz will return to acting

After four years of the American model, who married Benji Madden, made the decision to retire from acting for a while, it was reported that will return to the screens to star in a new film idea in the company of Jamie Foxx. This title, focused on the comedy genre, will enter and be part of the Netflix catalog.

According to what was recorded on digital platforms, The person in charge of sharing this important news was Jamie Foxx, who confirmed the signing of the movie star to join the cast with one of the main roles. The artist published a call he made with Cameron, where Tom Brady, a famous athlete, was also present.