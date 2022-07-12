Brock Lesnar reappeared on Raw and left a clear message a few weeks after SummerSlam for Roman Reigns | WWERaw | RMMD | SPORTS

SummerSlam will be held on Saturday, July 30 and, despite the fact that we are more than two weeks away from the event, the fighters have already begun to issue warnings to their rivals. This is the case of Brock Lesnar who sent a message to Roman Reigns.

The ‘Beast Incarnate’ opened this Monday’s edition on Raw to the joy of the attendees and pointed out that the Wrestlemania 38 rematch will be charged. The fighter assures that Nissan Stadium will leave with the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.

“As we have just seen, life is good for Roman Reigns. He has been living high: Traveling and eating. However, at SummerSlam, the ‘Tribal Pig, is going to take a beating.” he pointed.

However, Paul Heyman interrupted the statements of the ‘Beast’ and stressed that the ‘Tribal Chief’ will continue to extend his undefeated record. “We are approaching Roman Reigns’ 700 days as champion. Brock Lesnar, this is a streak that you will not conquer “narrowed down

Theory then came onstage to threaten to collect the Money in The Bank briefcase after the match at SummerSlam. However, Austin’s presence was only a distraction for Aplha Academy to enter the ring to attack Brock Lesnar.

Despite being at a disadvantage, the ‘Beast Incarnate’ hit Ottis and Chad Gable to the surprise of Paul Heyman. Lesnar was left in the ring and received a standing ovation from the public.