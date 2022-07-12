Boris Johnson wanted to place a woman with whom he had an affair when he was mayor of London

Boris Johnson, at a banquet at London City Hall, in 2021. Photo by Tolga Akmen, via Getty. Images.

Boris Johnson continues to add scandals, even after having resigned this Thursday from his leadership of the Conservative Party and after announcing that he will cease to be Prime Minister of the United Kingdom this fall. Now the diary The Times collects information in which it ensures that He still premiereduring his time as mayor of London, he would have pressed for a woman with whom he had had sexual relations years before to get a job in the Consistory.

The then London councilor and MP for Henley would have asked her to get a council job weeks after meeting her. This woman claimed that Johnson abused his power to have a sexual relationship with her, in addition, although there is no complaint about it.

The appointment was ultimately blocked because a colleague of Johnson’s, newly appointed Cabinet Office Minister Kit Malthouse, argued that the two appeared to have an inappropriately close relationship.

Who will succeed him?

The British Foreign Secretary, Liz Trusswas the last to announce, last night, her candidacy to replace Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister, with which there are already ten deputies who aspire to the position.

The minister, who announced her decision in the newspaper Daily Telegraphpromises, like other candidates, to cut taxes and, if elected, will reduce them “from day one.”

The head of British diplomacy also indicated that she will campaign “as a Conservative and I will govern as a Conservative” and that she will take “immediate measures to help people deal with the cost of living” due to rising inflation. “I will make the private sector grow faster than the public sector, with a long-term plan to reduce the size of the state and the tax burden,” she said.

Truss announced her candidacy after Secretary of State for Commerce Penny Mordaunt did; the Minister of Economy, Nadhim Zahawi; the person in charge of Transport, Grant Shapps; the former ministers of Health Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt, the former minister of the Economy Rishi Sunak, as well as the president of the Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Tom Tugendhat; the Attorney General, Suella Braverman, and the former Secretary of State for Equalities Kemi Badenoch.

The so-called 1922 Committee, formed by conservative deputies without portfolio, will appoint its executive this Monday and hopes to announce the calendar to elect the new leader. That committee is confident that Johnson’s replacement will be appointed by September, once the voting rounds are completed.

While this process continues, Johnson remains at the head of the UK Government. However, the Labor opposition has called for Johnson’s immediate departure, instead of waiting for the election of the new leader, otherwise he is willing to present a motion of censure in the House of Commons to force his departure.

