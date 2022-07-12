BlackRock warns that rate increase may be useless vs. inflation – The Financial

Because the factors that raise inflation go beyond a demand problemthe increase in interest rates by Central Banks does not have such a successful effect as expected, BlackRock said.

In Mexico, there are forecasts that the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) could raise its rate to 10 percent at the end of 2022, which would undoubtedly put pressure on economic growth, the firm added.

“When the Central Banks begin to realize that can’t contain inflation without having a major impact on (economic) growth, we’re going to see a change in rhetoric, but until then, we don’t think they’ll necessarily be successful in containing inflation, which is going to continue because it’s not on the demand side, but in the short term they will not recognize it”, said José Luis Ortega, director of the asset manager’s debt and multi-asset teams.

At a press conference, he maintained thatand the inflationary phenomenon it is related to the job offer that emerged after the COVID-19 pandemic; the interruption of productive chains, and the climate transition. Thus, it foresees that it will continue to be present in the near future, since “it’s not that easy” resolve the factors that drive it up.

He pointed out that in this situation, now the rhetoric of the Central Banks is to anchor inflation with the increase in rates, since it has been shown that it is not a transitory phenomenon. In order for them to achieve this, it is necessary to raise it considerably, which will cause resource demand is reduced and a brake on very important economic growth, he warned.

About, Ernesto O´Farrill, president of Bursamérica, He specified that the rise in rates reduces aggregate demand in the future, but if the problems on the supply side persist, inflation will continue to be present.

Jessica Roldán, Chief Economist at Finamex, He explained that all central banks, including Banxico, take into account various aspects in their decisions, including economic activity. He affirmed that to the extent that rates rise and the economy suffers, it will help inflation fall and they will not have to continue with the upward cycle.

“Not just because they say ‘the economy is slowing down, so Banxico is going to stop rising, no, because its mandate is to control inflation. What they do is that the economy loses dynamism and that is one of the ways in which inflation is affected”, he highlighted in an interview.

Carlos González, director of analysis and stock market strategy at Monex, He explained that the real rates in most countries are negative, which opens the possibility that the increase in rates will continue at a global level to try to moderate demand, but not on the supply side.

“We could expect the increase to continue, which has generated concerns or moderation in the expectation of future growth and even some fears of a global recession,” he noted.

At what level will the Banxico rate close?

In the specific case of Mexico, José Luis Ortega pointed out that the reference rate could be between 9 percent and 10 percent at the end of the year. This level “that we put up with it, we put up with it. It’s not going to be that disruptive, but yes it will affect the level of economic growth and that is why what we expect is that inflation will reach its peak so that Banxico will be given a space to start lowering rates.”

BlackRock estimates it will be between next september and october when the maximum inflationary level is reached, a period in which he also considers that Banxico’s Governing Board will analyze disassociating itself from the Fed’s decisions so as not to affect the economy. Otherwise, the country’s monetary policy will face a major challenge.

“If the peak of inflation continues to be postponed, we will have a challenge in monetary policy as we continue to see inflation continue to rise and the economy slow down. How do you let it go free and keep inflation going when that’s your mandate? It would be a very important challenge, but we hope that when we have rates closer to 9 percent, inflation will go down”, he concluded.

Gabriela Siller, director of analysis at Banco Base, believed that the measures of the Mexican central bank have helped to control inflation, because if the rate, which stands at 7.75 percent, is not raised, the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) would be above 12 percent, but in June after this indicator closed at 7.88 percent.

“Yes, the increases in interest rates are effective, but they are not always the same. Their impact varies and also the lag time in which they end up impacting inflation changes, ”he pointed out.