Beyoncé: real name, age, where and when she was born, origins, parents, husband, children, body, height, weight, albums, songs, movies, Oscar, what she did before she became famous, Instagram

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles is an American singer-songwriter, dancer, actress and entrepreneur. What else do we know about her? Let’s find out!

Curiosity

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles, known simply as Beyoncé, is an American singer-songwriter, dancer, actress and entrepreneur. What else do we know about her? Let’s find out!

Read also: Giorgia Cardinaletti, who is the new journalist of Tg1? Age, when and where she was born, parents, father, husband, children, what job does she do, body shape, height, weight, Instagram

All about the singer Beyoncé

Real name

Her real name is Beyoncé Giselle Knowles, but we all know her simply as Beyoncé.

Age

Beyoncé has 40 years.

Where and when she was born

The singer of I’m to single lady was born in Huston, the September 4th of the 1981, under the zodiac sign of Virgin.

Origins: parents

The singer’s mother is called Celestine Beyoncé Knowles-Lawson known as Tina Knowles. Tina is an American entrepreneur, stylist and TV personality. Her father, on the other hand, is called Mathew Knowles. By profession he is an American record producer, manager and university professor. He is known for being the manager of the musical group Destiny’s Child, of which ex-wife Tina is the mentor.

Husband

Beyoncé’s husband is Jay-Z, pseudonym of Shawn Corey Carter, is an American rapper, entrepreneur, record producer and sports attorney. The singer was born in Brooklyn on December 4, 1969. He is 52 years old. The two have been married since 2008.

Sons

Beyoncé and rapper Jay-Z, with whom he has often collaborated artistically they have three children: Blue Ivy the eldest born in 2012 and the twins Rumi And Sir Carterborn in 2017 instead.

Physical: height and weight

R&B singer Beyoncé practices a lot of work out exercises to keep fit. The singer is endowed with a physique with generous shapes well distributed in 168 centimeters high and 60 kilos of weight. His measurements seem to be 95-65-97.

Album

2003 – Dangerously in Love

2006 – B’Day

2008 – I Am… Sasha Fierce

2011 – 4

2013 – Beyoncé

2016 – Lemonade

2022 – Act 1 – Renaissance

Songs

We leave you below a Hit List of 10 songs from the record production of the singer Beyoncé:

Listen

Halo

Crazy In Love

Irreplaceable

If I Were A Boy

Deja Vu

Formation

Beautiful Liar

Single Ladies

Xo

In addition, we leave you the video of one of his best known songs, Love on Top.

Movie

For the cinema

Beverly Hood directed by Tyler Maddox-Simms (1999) – uncredited

directed by Tyler Maddox-Simms (1999) – uncredited Austin Powers in Goldmember directed by Jay Roach (2002)

directed by Jay Roach (2002) The Fighting Temptations by Jonathan Lynn (2003)

by Jonathan Lynn (2003) The Pink Panther ( The Pink Panter ), by Shawn Levy (2006)

( ), by Shawn Levy (2006) Dreamgirls directed by Bill Condon (2006)

directed by Bill Condon (2006) Cadillac Records by Darnell Martin (2008)

by Darnell Martin (2008) Obsesseddirected by Steve Shill (2009)

For television

Carmen: A Hip Hopera directed by Robert Townsend – TV movie (2001)

directed by Robert Townsend – TV movie (2001) The Wayne Brady Show [219] (2003)

(2003) All of Us [220] (2005)

(2005) My Night at the Grammys (2007)

(2007) Britain’s Next Top Model, Cycle 6 [221] (2010)

(2010) American Idol (Season 10) (2011)

(2011) The X Factor (Australia) (Season 3) (2011)

(2011) A Night with Beyoncé (ITV) (2011)

(2011) Beyonce: X10: The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour on HBO (2014)

(2014) Lemonade on HBO (2016)

(2016) Black Is King (Disney +, 2020)

Documentaries

Fade to Black (Jay-Z Documentary) (2004)

(2004) Beyoncé: For the Record (Interview for 4Music ) (2009)

(2009) Beyoncé: Year of 4 (Promotion for 4 ) (2011)

(2011) Life is But a Dream (2013)

(2013) Beyoncé: Self Titled (2013)

(2013) Homecoming (2019)

As a voice actress

Wow! Wow! Wubbzy !: Wubb Idol – TV series, 4 episodes (2009)

– TV series, 4 episodes (2009) Epic – The Secret World ( Epic ), directed by Chris Wedge (2013)

( ), directed by Chris Wedge (2013) The Lion King (The Lion King), directed by Jon Favreau (2019)

Oscar

The American singer won 28 Grammy Awards, Of these, she won 20 as a soloist, so much so that she was considered the most titled female artist of the awards ceremony, as well as the songwriter with the most victories and accumulated nominations. The remaining 8 of her concern the beginning of her singing career, as a founding member of the musical group of Destiny’s Child, R&B female group originally from Houston, consisting of the trio Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

Additionally, in 2022, Beyoncé received her first Academy Award nomination in the Best Song For section Be Alivetaken from the film A winning family by King Richard.

What she did before she became famous

Beyoncé showed her interest in singing from an early age. She begins to participate in some competitions in the school, so much so that at the age of seven she participates in a talent show with the song Imagine by John Lennon, earning the victory. Beyoncé subsequently deserves mention in a local newspaper, lo Houston Chronicle, for a city award ceremony. In 1990, the father Mathew Knowles, record producer, he creates the first group formed by his daughter Beyoncé and her friend LaTavia Roberson, met at an audition for a musical group. Two years later Kelly Rowland joined the group. Thus the Girl’s Tyme.

His musical training is outlined starting from Parker Elementary School of Houston, where he is part of the choir. Later Beyoncé attends the High School for the Performing and Visual Arts and subsequently the Alief Elsik High School always in Houston. In addition, Beyoncé also sings solo in her church choir, la St. John’s United Methodist Churchwhere he remained for only two years.

Instagram

Beyoncé has a very clicked official Instagram profile. To visit it click HERE!