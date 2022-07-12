Belinda talked about her grooming routine and how often she bathes – People – Culture

The Spanish actress is in her home country promoting her new series ‘Welcome to Eden’. The Netflix original show recently premiered on the platform and stars Belinda.

In the midst of the interviews he has given in recent days, he made a confession about his toilet habits. Although the fans did not expect it, the artist revealed that she does not always follow a hygiene routine.

In an interview with the digital media ‘Freeda’ they asked him a questionnaire of several quick questions. The dynamic was for her not to think too much about the answers and for her to be honest.

One of the questions was how long it has taken without a shower, to which Belinda replied: “Three, maximum, but I don’t like to be without a shower.”

The video, which was posted on TikTok, already has more than three million views. Among the comments there are divided opinions. Some applaud the famous for her sincerity and others mock her hygiene.

The artist also assured that her biggest complex is being a very sensitive person, who cries a lot. Among the revelations of the interview, she said that as a child she dreamed of being like her grandmother.

The confession about Christian Nodal

A few days ago Belinda spoke about her courtship with Christian Nodal and how it all ended. In dialogue with ‘Vogue Spain’ the artist was repentant and tired of the subject.

He assured that he would not expose his private life in that way again and that he was wrong to go public with their relationship.

“Of course, one hundred percent. She would never do it again. Yes, I regret, and I say it from the heart, for having exposed that topic as I did, ”she pointed out.

Also, The actress expressed that she chose poorly and made the wrong decisions at that time.



“But hey, that’s life. I chose wrong, which makes everything even worse. Can you put ‘fucked up’ in Vogue? Well put it there I screwed up. In all aspects, “said Belinda.

The singer Christian Nodal has not yet given a statement about these comments.

