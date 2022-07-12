Baby Boom: These are the billionaires who have families of up to 15 children

On Wednesday, court documents revealed that the billionaire businessman Elon Musk51, secretly had twins with Shivon Zilisa senior executive at Neuralink, founded by Musk, in November 2021. Before joining Neuralink, Zilis had worked with Musk on Tesla.

Musk, who is the richest person in the world, with a net worth of more than 200,000 million dollars, he now has nine children with three women, including triplets and two sets of twins. A tenth child, his firstborn, died at ten weeks. The boys are worth it. I am planning to significantly increase childcare benefits at my companies, tweeted, in response to a person who asked why people shouldn’t have children for financial reasons.

I added that the Musk Foundation plans to donate directly to families, and that the details will be announced next month. I hope you have great families and congratulations to those who already have them!, tweet

Musk has been an outspoken advocate for Americans having more children, tweeting in May that America’s birth rate has been below minimum sustainable levels for fifty years. In response to breaking news about the previously unrevealed twins, Musk tweeted that he was doing everything possible to help the crisis of the lack of populationand said that a collapsing birth rate is the greatest danger facing civilization.

The conversation drew many followers, including TV host and prolific father of eight Nick Cannon, who tweeted: “Right there with you, my brother!” But some believe his comments are controversial. . After all, the US population, in fact, has been growing every yearpartly thanks to immigration and longer life expectancies.

Some are also critical of their parenting. His negligence in the upbringing of the children she seldom sees and barely knows is embarrassing. Unlike Steve Jobsat least acknowledged its financial support responsibilities, but has ignored the care and nurturing of these young people, says Jeffrey A. Sonnenfeld, a dean of leadership studies at the Yale School of Management.

It is quite ironic, if not hypocritical, that Musk’s Republican minions celebrate his model of American moral character with such disdainful family values ​​in practice.

An earlier comment by Elon Musk also posited that it was rare for rich people to have so many children. Contrary to popular belief, the richer someone is, the fewer kids they have. I am a rare exception. Most people I know have zero or one boytweeted on May 24.

But, according to a Forbes analysis based on more than 700 US billionaires, the billionaire is wrong in his assumption. These ultra-rich have an average of 2.3 children, up from the recent average of 1.93 for Americans, according to Statista. When only billionaires who have children are taken into account, the average number of children rises to 3.1 children.

Musk is also far from the only billionaire with his own baby boom. There are 22 US billionaires with seven or more children, including film director Steven Spielberg and Steve Cohen, owner of the New York Mets. Some, like conservative Republican Farris Wilks, who is the pastor of his own church, the Assembly of the Seventh-day Church of Yahweh, near Cisco, Texas, have had all of his children with one partner.

Others like Musk and Ron Perelman, father of eight children, have had them with various women. It’s not just men: America’s richest woman, Diane Hendricks, has seven children, as does Little Caesars Pizza co-founder Marian Ilitch.

The billionaire with the most children (he has fifteen) is Suhail Bahwan from Oman. in the US Such bragging rights belong to the richest person in Idaho, Frank VanderSloot, founder and CEO of Melaleuca, a manufacturer and retailer. on-line of 450 health and wellness products, and father of fourteen children. Being a father is the most important calling we can have in life, he told Forbes. “It’s also the most rewarding.”

These nine Americans, including Musk, have nine or more children:

Frank VanderSloot: 14 children

Raised on a farm in northern Idaho, VanderSloot converted to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a teenager and is a major Republican donor. Now 73, he has six children from his first marriage and eight from his current wife’s first marriage. They have been married 26 years.

Farris Wilks: 11 children

The oil industry titan and his wife Jo Ann have been linked to conservative Christian groups and PACs, donating $125,000 to Mitt Romney’s campaign in 2012 and Ted Cruz’s presidential bid in 2015. They also donated to the re-election campaign. of Donald Trump.

David Duffield: 10 children

Founder of the companies software Workday and PeopleSoft, Duffield and his wife Cheryl have ten children (five of whom they adopted), seven grandchildren, four parrots and four dogs. His nonprofit organization, Maddie’s Fund, has doled out $255 million in grants to groups focused on animal welfare and the elimination of slaughter shelters in the US He donated to Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.

Jerry Moyes: 10 children

Moyes founded Swift Transportation with his father in 1966 with a truck, transporting imported cotton and steel between Arizona and California. He and his wife Vickie have been married since the 1980s and have ten children together. The Arizona resident donated to Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.

Nelson Peltz: 10 children

The founder of the investment fund and investment activist has ten children between three marriages, and is currently married to former model Claudia Heffner. The native New Yorker’s daughter, Nicola, starred Transformers Y Bates Motel; married Brooklyn Beckham, the son of British soccer star David Beckham and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, in a lavish three-day wedding celebration last May at his father’s oceanfront estate in Palm Beach. . Son Will Peltz starred Men, Women and Children. Peltz donated to Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.

Richard Schulze: 10 children

Best Buy founder and chairman Schulze and his wife Maureen lost their first spouses to cancer and donated $6 million to the Moffitt Cancer Center in 2018.

Fred Smith: 10 children

The founder of FedEx has ten children from two marriages. His son Richard will take over as head of FedEx’s Express division later this year; Arthur is the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons; and Cannon, the youngest of the ten, played football for the University of Memphis and is now COO of H&H Services Group.

Elon Musk: 9 children

Musk has nine children. He had six children with Canadian author Justine Wilson, whom he was married to between 2000 and 2008. His first child died at ten weeks. The couple had twins and later triplets. The billionaire also has two children with singer Grimes, the first born in March 2020 and the second in December 2021. He also had twins in November 2021 with a Tesla colleague, Shivon Zilis, who works at Neuralink, a company founded by Tesla. Musk.

*With information from Forbes US.