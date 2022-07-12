Austin Butler: who is the actor who plays Elvis Presley and how Denzel Washington helped him get the part

“When I saw his casting test, it was as if something spiritual was happening, it was the most unusual thing that I had to experience as a director,” he said. Baz Luhrman to LA NACION about the first moment he saw austin butler characterized as Elvis Presley for his biopic which arrives this Thursday in commercial rooms.

It was more than clear that the 30-year-old Californian actor wanted the part and that this desire did not have to go unnoticed for the filmmaker, who never tires of emphasizing Butler’s “work ethic,” one that we can trace back to the beginning of his career.

At 13, she met an agent who suggested she take acting classes, and seeing how much she enjoyed it, He proposed to his parents to study from home in order to have more time flexibility to appear at the auditions. He had family support from the beginning and, in 2005, Butler was already one of Nickelodeon’s young stars thanks to his role as Lionel Scranton in the series Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, where he became good friends with his colleague Lindsey Shaw, who introduced him to his manager, Pat Cutler, the man who helped cement his status as a popular figure in the world. teen, but with the formal preparation as a flag.

Thus, came roles in Hannah Montana from Disney, in icarly Y Zoey 101. In his interventions, Butler absorbed everything that his companions had to teach him and took it with him to the world of cinema, where he landed in an unfailing way.

A magnetic Austin Butler as Elvis Presley Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

In 2011, the actor starred alongside Ashley Tishdale in the spin-off of High School Musical, Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure, and just a few years later he was working under directors like kevin smith (Yoga Hosers), Jim Jamursch (The Dead Don’t Die)Y Quentin Tarantino in Once upon a time… in Hollywood in the role of Tex Watson.

Butler is restless by nature and was able to demonstrate his singing ability in his collaborations with Disney and Nickelodeon, being part of the prequel to Sex and the City, The Carrie Diaries, and also challenge yourself in the theatrical scene. The actor integrated the works Death of the Author at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles, and The Iceman Cometh by Eugene O’Neill on Broadway in 2018, where he fulfilled the dream of working alongside one of his idols: Denzel Washington.

Baz Luhrmann directs Austin Butler and Olivia DeJonge in Elvis Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Butler’s impression on the actor-director was so indelible that when he learned Luhrmann was looking for his Elvis, he contacted him to pay particular attention to the young man. “ I had never spoken with Denzel and one day he calls me on the phone with total seriousness and mentions the commitment with which he saw Austin work and that stayed with me, “says the director, who later received a video of Butler singing “Unchained Melody” and felt he should add it to the short list of candidates for a highly coveted role.

“His video was completely different from anything I had ever seen,” Luhrmann remarks. “It was a young man playing the piano, but he was looking up with tears in his eyes, very moved. It took me a month to realize that her real accent wasn’t southern, and that she was from California, because of how much she had prepared. He is also a very spiritual person”. This point was key to the decision made by Luhrmann and team to give him the role. Elvis himself, through piano and gospel, took refuge in a world that no one could access, one full of introspective moments that the actor who plays him also experiences.

Austin Butler and a role for which he prepared for months Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

“I didn’t want to imitate Elvis, I wanted to know his soul and show it,” Butler tells LA NACION via Zoom, in an interview in which he admits his nerves about giving the world his version of the legend. “Do you see yourself arriving at the Oscar?” he is asked. After sketching a shy smile, Austin, whose future projects are the sequel to Dune and the Apple TV+ miniseries Masters of the Air (produced by Tom Hanks, his partner in Elvis), assures that he does not want to give it too much importance. “On the one hand, I like to receive the approval of my peers; on the other, I don’t like to do something to win prizes, it’s not the goal of art. Also, it doesn’t feel right to say that one thing is superior to another.” explains the young actor.

Austin Butler as Elvis Presley Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

As for his preparation for Elvis, Butler always knew how to approach the role he was so desperate for. “I started watching every video I could and what struck me was how he changed physically throughout his life, but also on stage. I wanted to go deeper and know why he moved that way and so I began to find all his influences and study them, I did it with the voice too, as well as with the physique”, says the actor.

-The idea was to feel what you were interpreting…

-Exact, I wanted to get into his head and think about what he was experiencing while he was moving like that, but not to recreate it because the idea was for everything to feel alive and spontaneous. The physical side made the music flow through my body. That way I could feel what it’s really like to be moved by her voice, and Baz gave me the freedom to improvise and to change things on stage.

-What did you find in your personal search for Elvis?

-Many things, but What struck me the most was realizing how generous he was, that was one of the things I wasn’t familiar with. Elvis was very generous, he would give cars to strangers and if someone said “I like your necklace”, he would take it off and give it to them, he was incredibly generous. And on the other hand there was his humor, he had a great sense of humor, and the most contagious laugh in the world, I love his laugh, how it made him more human.

Denzel Washington advised Baz Luhrmann to pay attention to Butler’s talent Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

-You mentioned that Baz let you improvise, how was the experience of working with him?

-He is such an unconventional director… I have a lot of affection for Baz. As a conductor he is the closest thing to a jazz musician that you can get, he’s amazing improvising, like with jazz, he knows the scales and he knows about music theory more than a musician.

-One could think that he has everything perfectly calculated when he films…

-Yes, but at the same time it lets you let go to see what comes up in the moment, and it makes it so that, at the end of the day, everything can come together perfectly. Baz prepares a lot, and to Elvis He did a very exhausting investigation, but then he arrives on set and is spontaneous, he follows you in what you propose, he takes inspiration from different things. His creative process is wonderful, it is something poetic to see.

“When I talk to the new generations and they can’t name an Elvis song, it breaks my heart”

Delving into his eagerness to play Elvis, Butler makes no secret of how badly he wanted to command this film. “From the moment I found out that Baz was doing this movie, I went into it like I’d been given the part.” reveals. “I did a lot of research and hired a singing coach, a movement coach [Polly Bennett] and a coach of dialect. We explored and collaborated before I got the job, it was very organic,” she notes.

Later, when the time came to work with Luhrmann, Butler was free to make numerous suggestions. “With Baz creativity is generated together. In this case, each one investigated things on their own and then we would get together to see what to do in a certain scene. There was a lot of practice, I sang a lot before I got the role so at times I lost my voice. They were intense months”.

Austin Butler, director Baz Luhrmann and Tom Hanks, from left, pose as they arrive at the Elvis premiere in London on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

-We all have memories of Elvis’s music playing somewhere, like in the family home. Did the same thing happen to you?

-Yes, my experience with Elvis is related to my grandmother. I remember visiting her and seeing her play her music or one of her movies. That was the way I got to know him. That’s why right now, when I talk to the new generations and they can’t name an Elvis song, it breaks my heart in a way.

-How nervous were you before the premiere?

-Very… (laughs). I tend to be a perfectionist and self-critical when I see anything I do, I hope I have done justice to the film, first of all for his family. priscilla [Presley, esposa del artista de 1967 a 1973] He said very nice and deep things about my work that made me cry. On the other hand, there are his fans, and I am very interested in what they have to say, I hope they like it and that they feel that my work lives up to what Elvis was.