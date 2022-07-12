Austin Butler: How did you get the role of Elvis in the movie? | Films

Irais M.

He triumphed over peers like Harry Styles and was recommended by Denzel Washington.

ElvisBaz Luhrmann’s film about the King of Pop, will star Austin Butler. The Californian actor got the character for which artists such as Harry Styles, Ansel Elgort and Miles Teller, with whom he had competed -and lost- to play Rooster in Top Gun: Maverick.

Austin Butler landed the role of Elvis thanks to his piano performance of “Unchained Melody” and his perfect interpretation of a southern accent. Also, Denzel Washington spoke to Baz Luhrmann (Romeo + Juliet Y Moulin Rouge! among others) of their work ethic.

“I had never spoken with Denzel and one day he calls me on the phone with total seriousness and mentions the commitment with which he saw Austin work and that stayed with me,” explained the director. Austin Butler had worked with Washington on The Iceman Cometh by Eugene O’Neill, staged on Broadway in 2018.

Before that, Butler had worked on Disney and Nickelodeon series such as Hannah Montana, icarly Y Zoey 101; however, one of his most recognized characters to date is that of Tex Watson Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019), by Quentin Tarantino.

When it premieres Elvis in Mexico?

the biopic of Elvis will be focused on the life and career of the King of Pop, But from the perspective of his manager Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). In addition to him and Austin Butler, Olivia DeJonge (Priscilla Presley), Helen Thomson (Gladys Presley), Richard Roxburgh (Vernon Presley), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (BB King), David Wenham (Hank Snow), Kodi Smit-McPhee (Jimmie Rodgers Snow) and Luke Bracey (Jerry Schilling).

Elvis premieres in Mexico this Thursday, July 14, 2022.