As Doja Cat looks for a date with Joseph Quinn, meet the cast couples of ‘Stranger Things’ | People | Entertainment

The singer’s intention Doja Cat to get a date with the British actor Joseph Quinnfamous for his performance as metalhead and geek Eddie Munson in stranger thingsIt hasn’t turned out the way she expected. The shot really backfired on him.

The 26-year-old rapper pretended that Noah Schnapp (17 years old), Will Byers in the popular TV series Netflix, put her in contact with her partner in the plot, 30 years old. For this, the artist communicated with the teenager through direct messages on Instagraminquiring about Quinn’s sentimental status and through his social networks (which are literally on his first name @josephquinn).

The conversation, which Doja presumed private, was freely shared by Noah in a TikTok (which you already deleted) generating all kinds of reactions. Especially from Doja herself, who attacked the young man in a live video, expressing epithets ranging from “unconscious child” until “a viper, like rat shit”.

So far, Quinn has remained tight-lipped about the matter and it is really unknown if he is aware of the incident. impasse. But like Doja, the rest of the planet still doesn’t know if he is indeed an eligible bachelor. There have been no reports or rumors of Joe dating anyone. He seems like he is a private individual who prefers to keep his personal life out of the public eye. He doesn’t even have a known dating history.

Those who have been very open in sharing and reaffirming their love ties are the other members of the cast of the acclaimed science fiction series that premiered the last part of its recent installment at the beginning of the month and for now is preparing to prepare its fifth and end of season.

These are the couples of the actors of stranger thingsDid you know them?

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown is currently dating Jake Bongiovi, the third child of Bon Jovi singer Jon Bon Jovi with Dorothea Hurley. The young man, born on May 7, 2002, first appeared as the teenager’s partner in a snapshot that he himself shared on his Instagram profile (@jakebongiovi) in June 2021, a year ago. Eleven only did it in December 2021, when on his account @milliebobbybrown he posted an image of them in front of a Christmas tree. In March, the couple made their red carpet debut at the British Academy Film Awards and they also attended the launch of the fourth season of stranger thingson May 14.

Finn Wolfhard and Elsie Richter

Actor Finn Wolfhard poses on the red carpet during Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ season 4 premiere in New York.

The object of Eleven’s affections is Mike Wheeler played by finn wolfhard (19 years). Just like in fiction, Finn is a bit jealous of his personal life and in Instagram prefers to share promotional photos of his work, be it as an actor in stranger things and in Ghostbusters: Beyondor as a vocalist of your music group The Aubrey’s (@theaubreysrphun). However, multiple fan accounts have confirmed that he is a couple of fellow actress Elsie Richter (@elsiepearls).

Winona Ryder and Scott Mackinlay

Winona has had a more than public life, in every way. In the affective aspect, she was linked to fellow actor Johnny Depp, at the beginning of the 90s, in which she has called the most significant relationship of her life. She was later the girlfriend of Dave Pirner, a member of the alternative rock band Soul Asylum, and is even said to have had a relationship with another actor, Matt Damon.

Flash forward to 2011, when she began dating Scott Mackinlay Hahn, known as one of the founders of the sustainable fashion firm Loomstate. Their relationship has been quite discreet, there are hardly any snapshots of them on the actress’s official Instagram profile (@winonaryderofficial) and he doesn’t even have a digital presence.

David Harbor and Lily Allen

Without rumors or paparazzi photos to support the news, in September 2019, at the 26th edition of the Screen Guild Awards, the beloved police chief Jim Hopper revealed that the love of his life is the singer and actress Lily Allen.

The couple married in the midst of a pandemic, a year later. They did it in Las Vegas, where an Elvis Presley impersonator officiated the wedding and then a spontaneous outdoor ceremony was held, with food from the hamburger chain. In-N-Out. Allen had been previously married for several years to Sam CooperFor his part, Harbor had maintained relationships with actresses Alison Sudon, Julia Stiles and Maria Thayer.

Gaten Materazzo and Elizabeth Yu

They have been boyfriends forever. Well, since they were 15 years old. In March Gaten Materazzo and Elizabeth Yu, an influencer (@lizz.yu), celebrated 4 years of dating. In a recent interview in the North American edition of Esquire, the actor who plays Dustin in stranger things He said that both of them had gone to live in New Jersey along with his three cats, quite a step, while most 19-year-olds like him sleep in bunk beds in college dorms.

By the way, Yu is also an actress and we will soon see her in the Netflix dlive-action series ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ in the role of Azula.

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton

They are a couple in the series and outside of it: Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) and Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers) began their relationship two years after meeting on the set of stranger things and their on-screen chemistry surpasses that of real life. Although everyone knows her relationship, little has been said about her and, in fact, in the interviews, they make it a condition that they not be asked personal questions about them. However, in June 2019, Dyer told Refinery29: “It’s interesting to work with someone you go home with. It’s always so much fun.”

Joe Keery and Maika Monroe

Keery, 30, is one of the young actors in stranger things with greater artistic trajectory; on IMDb she has already accumulated 16 films, series, specials for television and short films. It was in the feature film After Everything (2018) who began dating the protagonist of the film, the actress Maika Monroe (29 years). Neither of them is adept at sharing photos of their relationship on social media, but they do appear together on red carpets, especially those from the sci-fi series.

Cara Buono and Peter Thum

good face (New York, 1971) is a regular face in the best-known series of recent times: Watch Turn, The Sopranos, Mad Men,’Person of Interest, The Romanovs, The Girl from Plainville… In stranger things She is Mike and Nancy’s mother, Karen Wheeler, and is in an unsatisfying marriage to Ted (Joe Chrest). Fortunately, in real life, she is much happier next to her husband, Pether Thum, CEO and founder of Ethos Water and entrepreneur of several sustainable and charitable projects.

Matthew Modine and Caridad Rivera Modine

There was a time when the couple was seen at all kinds of events and red carpets, as in this photo recorded at the Berlin Film Festival in 2012. It is said that exactly 10 years ago they stopped attending parties and other celebrity events . But apart from that detail, Matthew and his wife Caridad Rivera Modine form a very close couple who began their relationship in the late 70s: he worked as a cook in a restaurant and she, a makeup artist and stylist, was a regular customer. It was love at first sight. They were married in October 1980 and have had a son and a daughter.

Maya Hawke and Spencer Barnett

Spencer Barnett is a 20-year-old musician and the media specialized in entertainment link him with Maya Hawke (24 years old), who plays Robin in ‘Stranger Things’. His father, Roger Barnett, is an executive at the wellness firm Shaklee Corporation, while his mother, Sloan Barnett, is a writer and former district attorney in Manhattan. The couple formed by Maya Hawke and Spencer Barnett is also very discreet and, although they have been photographed on the street, they have only posed together in the photocall of the Dior FW 2022/23 fashion show.

Dacre Montgomery and Olivia Pollock

In the fourth season of stranger things, Dacre Montgomery only appears in two episodes (the fourth and the ninth) as Billy, Max’s brother, who joined the cast from the second installment of the series. But his role is still relevant in the narrative, since his link with the Mindflayer still has material to cut. During the filming of the third season, Montgomery and his girlfriend, the 22-year-old model Olivia Pollock (both from Australia) decided to move to the United States and at the moment they are considering moving permanently.