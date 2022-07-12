Argentina, Paredes: “Messi knows it could be his last world championship”

The farewell to Barcelona, ​​a season between few lights and many shadows at Paris Saint-Germain but also a new vintage that will have to lead him to be at the top between November and December when the World in Qatar. Here it is Messi then, he decided to face in the best possible way the approach to this stage and, by admission of his partner Leandro Paredes is living every moment with hers Argentina with serenity and pleasure.

LAST WORLD? – Interviewed by Urbana Play, Leandro Paredescompanion of the Flea both in the Parisian club and in the national team, he told of Lionel Messi’s approach to the big appointment in Qatar this winter: “Messi knows that the next one could be his last World Cup, and for this reason you enjoy the moment more“said the midfielder.” It is something that you notice. Are we favorites? I don’t know if we will start as favorites, but we will play it with anyone. There will be excellent national teams, like France which is a strong candidate. Brazil or England which has very strong players. “