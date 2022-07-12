Anthony Hopkins, the most Colombian celebrity of all

Anthony Hopkins will lack pace, but he has plenty of flavor and spirit. Once again, the actor paralyzed the internet with videos of him dancing, this time to the sound of the Pollera Colorá, in a 17-second recording published on his social networks.

The Welsh interpreter has already demonstrated, on several occasions, his closeness to Colombian and Latin American culture and this time he did so dressed in a green flowered shirt, beige pants and a hat that moves to the sway of the melody.

Behind the camera could be his wife, Stella Arroyave, the Colombian born in Popayán, who in 19 years of marriage has taught the British the customs of the country.

The first time the actor made public his passion for dancing and for his beloved’s country was in a video in 2021, when he appeared dancing a merengue by Elvis Crespo, saying out loud: “I’m Colombian.”

During the Oscar party last March, the interpreter did not hesitate to go out on the dance floor with his wife, to dance ‘Llorarás’ by the Venezuelan singer Óscar D’ León. The video of him almost gives more to talk about than Will Smith slapping Chris Rock.

Stella changed her life

“My wife, Stella,

is a woman

beautifull. She brought a lot of peace into my life, a lot of wisdom.” Anthony Hopkins Actor

“I am married to a woman who has foolproof optimism. Since she opens her eyes she is happy. She tells me all the time to stop worrying and live in the moment. She taught me to enjoy life. I was about to kill myself years ago because of alcohol, I was on the edge of the precipice, but I took a step back and now I know that every day I live is a gift, “said the actor some time ago in an interview.

Stella immigrated to the United States at a very young age with the dream of being an actress. She first made it in New York, though soon after she moved to Los Angeles, where she opened an antiques business and art gallery in Malibu. It was there that she met Anthony, 18 years her senior, and two years later with guests such as Steven Spielberg, Nicole Kidman, Winona Ryder and Catherine Zeta Jones.

the second round

The Welsh actor, who won his second Oscar for his performance in ‘The Father’, has said on several occasions that he learned to be happy growing up, after spending much of his life struggling to achieve stardom and get out of the shadow of alcoholism, which almost cost him his life –it cost him the estrangement with his daughter Abigail Hopkins, fruit of his marriage to his first wife Petronella Barker–.

“When you get to be 83 years old, I don’t know if you’re smarter or stupider, but you certainly don’t waste time thinking about yourself too much,” said the actor about his new way of facing life and fame.

To keep his brain active, he plays the piano, paints, or memorizes poems by Dylan Thomas. In a pandemic, he wanted to get closer to his audience, leaving behind the image of a cold and calculating man that he reflects in some films, to make fun of himself and share everyday moments, such as the adventures of his cat Niblo.

Anthony Hopkins and Stella Arroyave married in 2013 in Malibu. AFP

“I had already been married, twice. My body was asking for air. Independence. He wanted to be a kind of Clint Eastwood, a lone wolf. Of course, things did not happen that way. And it was for the better. My wife has turned my life around, ”said the actor, about the change of plans that the Colombian supposed in her existence.

In 2020, Anthony Hopkins was put under the command of Stella, who directed the film ‘Elyse’, in which the Oscar-winning actor played a psychiatrist who treats a woman with a serious mental illness.

This is not the first time that the two have collaborated artistically, since she made her debut as an actress in 2003, in ‘The Human Stain’, starring Anthony and in which Nicole Kidman and Ed Harris also worked. In 2007, they collaborated again on Anthony’s third and final film as a director, ‘Slipstream.’

The network phenomenon

The protagonist of ‘The silence of the innocents’ premiered his TikTok account in 2020 to show his best dance steps by joining the ‘Toosie Slide Challenge’, a challenge inspired by the single of the same name by rapper Drake, to which he invited Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger. In that first video, the actor did not stop jumping and performing various boxing moves to challenge Stallone to a virtual fight: “I couldn’t even jump when I was a kid.”

“I’m late to the party… but better late than never,” wrote the actor to accompany his debut on Tik Tok and since then he hasn’t stopped dancing. Will the time come when one of Shakira is encouraged to dance?

record actor

In 2021, Hopkins became the oldest person to win an Oscar for Best Actor, at age 83, for his role in

The father.

His first statuette was won in 1991, for his performance in El Silencio de los Inocentes. In total, he has been nominated for the Academy Awards six times, taking home top honors twice.

Anthony Hopkins will be part of the cast of director Zack Snyder’s new adventure and science fiction film, titled ‘Rebel Moon’, giving voice to a warrior robot named Jimmy