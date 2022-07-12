AND! ENTERTAINMENT PRESENTS A PREVIEW OF THE 2ND SEASON OF “EYES OF A WOMAN”

AND! Entertainment exclusively advances the preview of the 2nd season of its original production “Ojos de Mujer” with a large dose of emotions, honest opinions, female empowerment and a lot of solidarity. The successful talk show arrives very soon in Latin America.

Led by Dominican social media star Chiky BomBom, Mexican-American actress and model Elizabeth Gutiérrez (“Wild Heart”), Venezuelan host and comedian Érika de la Vega (“Latin American Idol,” “Toy Story 3” ) and hosted by Mexican actress Carla Medina, “Ojos de Mujer” presents a special preview of its new season where the hosts talk about what the audience can expect from this new installment, while revealing the spectacular chemistry between them.

“We are ready to share this unique space with the audience again to discuss everything that concerns and affects us today. As women we join in this production with E! under the same objective: to inspire, motivate and spread empowerment throughout the region.

In this preview, you will be able to learn much more about each one of us and everything that we are preparing for you”, expressed Chiky Bom Bom.

“We seek to generate conversation in homes, unleash the initiative so that many more women know everything they need to know about their rights, breaking paradigms, diversity and much more. “Ojos de Mujer” is a constant invitation to question everything that happens around us”, stated Erika de la Vega.

With opinions as diverse and points of view as unique as their personalities, Érika de la Vega, Chiky BomBom, Elizabeth Gutiérrez and Carla Medina are ready to make the audience laugh, cry and reflect once again. These extraordinary women will discuss current issues, some of them taboos that have never been touched on television, to expose their soul and their passions.

“Ojos de Mujer” is part of a series of original productions by NBCUniversal International Networks, with the aim of promoting female empowerment and exalting the voice of women regardless of their race, age, gender identity and beauty patterns, among them: “Con Carmen”, “Escuela Imparables”, “Belleza XL”, “Born To Fashion”, “Popsulas” and “JuJu Boot Camp”.

Don’t miss the 2nd season of “Ojos de Mujer”, coming soon only on E! Entertainment!

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE PANELISTS OF

“WOMAN’S EYES”

CHIKY BOMBOM

Known internationally as “Chiky BomBom La Pantera”, she has managed to captivate millions of followers not only in Latin America, but around the world with her histrionic and energetic videos that she began posting on social networks since 2015, transmitting joy and positive messages in a way very quirky. She is originally from the Dominican Republic, but currently lives in the United States with her son Cartier, whom she has managed to raise alone, facing a strong and impressive life story, being a total example of resilience. She currently stands out not only for her original content on social networks, but also because she has managed to become a successful businesswoman by launching her own clothing brand and having managed to go beyond the cell phone screen to reach TV with the help of “Look Who Baila” and many other appearances in programs from various countries in the region.

Although the influencer has published her videos since 2015, it was a few months ago that she reached her peak in her career by publishing a video to transmit energy to Internet users with the song ‘I have the personality’, with the famous phrase “Good, good” .

Currently it already has more than 1.7 million followers on Instagram and on TikTok it has already reached 6.8 million. This is due to the fact that different celebrities such as Karol G, Greeicy Rendón, Lina Tejeiro, among others, used their voice clip for their social networks.

With a unique charisma that generates passions in crowds, Chiky Bombom has been able to transform his internal struggle into a motivating and inspiring message for all his followers, generating explosive content full of unique humor.

ELIZABETH GUTIERREZ

Acclaimed American actress, model, and businesswoman of Mexican descent, she is recognized for her participation in series and soap operas, particularly in Elcara de Analía, and for her relationship with actor William Levy, with whom she has two children.

She began her career in the medium in the reality show Protagonistas de novela in 2003. Her acting career began in 2005 with the telenovela Olvidarte vez de Venevisión International in which she played “Isabella”, who was the antagonistic character of the history.

During 2006 and 2007, she participated in the Univision telenovela Acorralada in which she played the role of “Paola Irazábal”, sister of David Zepeda and William Levy in the story.

He has also participated in telenovelas such as Amor Comprar with José Ángel Llamas and Zully Montero, in which he had his first leading role; and in 2008 Analía’s face, her second star, in which she played two characters, the latter broadcast in Mexico by Televisa and co-starring Argentine actor Martín Karpan.

In 2009 he worked on the new version of Corazón Salvaje for Televisa in Mexico. In this telenovela she plays Rosenda, one of the antagonistic characters in the story along with Aracely Arámbula among others. In 2010, she starred in the Telemundo telenovela Elphantas de Elena alongside Segundo Cernadas.

ERIKA DE LA VEGA

Acclaimed Venezuelan presenter, announcer and comedian, recognized for her charismatic personality, irreverent humor and her extensive career in the artistic medium.

He began his career on the radio, where he spent 18 years accompanying listeners in Venezuela on their return home and on the most important radio circuits in the country. Her highly recognized voice led her to interpret “Dolly the doll” in the Spanish version of Toy Story 3. Likewise, Erika successfully ventured into the world of television, both in Venezuela and Latin America, leading important television programs. different formats. In 2012 she became the first woman to produce and present her own late night show in Venezuela: Erika Tipo 11, through the Venevisión Plus signal, with which she managed to break paradigms, becoming one of the most watched programs on the Venezuelan television.

In 2014 Erika moved to Miami to bring the Erika Tipo11 format to Telemundo Internacional under the name El Show de Erika Casi Late Night. This new project came loaded with all the ingenuity that he squanders both in his well-known monologues and in the interviews he conducted with renowned Hispanic television artists such as Miguel Varoni, Rafael Amaya, Chino y Nacho, Dra. Polo, Gabriel Porras and María Celeste Ararás, among many others.

CARLA MEDINA

Renowned Mexican host, actress, singer and dubbing actress. She is one of the presenters of E! Entertainment in Latin America, specializing in red carpet coverage. She gained recognition in Mexico from a very young age after having been a presenter on Disney Channel Latin America and TV Azteca, among other channels, before joining E! Entertainment, where she has interviewed great international stars such as Charlize Theron, Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman, One Direction, Melissa McCarthy, among many others. Also, Carla has developed a wide portfolio of major projects within the entertainment industry, on a musical level through the play “Today I can’t get up”, in cinema through the role of dubbing actress in films such as “Coco ” (Departures Agent), “Zootopia” (Bellwether), “The Muppets” (Veronica), “Toy Story 3” (Trixie), the “Tinkerbell” sagas (Vidia), and in writing with the release of their books “Daydreaming” and “Salt Moon”.

