Agreement between Barcelona and Leeds for Raphinha

ANDhe Barcelona and Leeds United reached an agreement for the transfer of Raphinha. The English club accepted the formal offer that the Sports Directorate presented at mid-morning this Tuesday and that the two entities had negotiated in recent days. The global agreement is between the 55 million fixed and a series of variables, amounts that have not been confirmed by any of the clubs.

In recent days both clubs were talking about a price that moved from 50/55 million fixed and 15/20 in variables, a maximum total of 70 million. In the end, the fixed has been higher and the variables lower. Leeds, who wanted payment guarantees from the Barça entity, will collect this amount in a one-year period, according to various sources.

Raphinha, in a Premier match.

In this way, Raphinha becomes the third signing of the first team after Frank Kessi Y Andreas Christensen (Paul Torre it is an acquisition of the subsidiary although it is in dynamics of the first team). The player signs for the next five seasons and his arrival is perfectly compatible with the renewal of Ousmane Dembl. The Sports Directorate has accelerated this operation under pressure from other clubs such as Chelsea, which was willing to reach that global figure of 70 million.

Barcelona has bet very strongly from the first moment on this footballer. The first conversations took place months ago and Barcelona would have paid immediately the soccer player clause that was 25 million if Leeds go down. The permanence of the English caused that the clubs interested in him such as Barcelona, ​​Arsenal or Chelsea, with that important offer from the latter, had to negotiate with his club of origin.

However, Barcelona has always had the advantage that the player where I really wanted to play was at the Camp Nou. For this reason he has waited as long as possible before committing to another team, although there has come a time when he couldn’t take it anymore because otherwise he would have lost Chelsea’s offer.