A youtuber creates a digital version of Tom Cruise that looks just like the original

Unreal Engine 5 is the name of the platform of Epic Games (the creators of Fortnite) to generate content and experiences in three dimensions that are increasingly real. Through the tools that the system provides to developers, it is possible to build hyper-realistic digital environments.

The main use that has been given to software It is in the video game industry, but in reality its application goes much further. It has been used to create backgrounds and landscapes in the production of films and television series (for example, in the series The Mandalorian or on tape Ford v Ferrari), as it has the ability to do renders in real time and adjust how things look while filming on set. It has also been used to create hyper-realistic models of architectural projects that allow a house or building to be shown in detail before even starting to build it. The auto industry has used the tool to create digital prototypes of their concept cars that look absolutely lifelike.

The art of recreating Tom Cruise

As if these examples weren’t enough to understand the power of Unreal Engine 5, a YouTuber named Ralph has created an impressively exact replica of the actor. Tom Cruise. On his channel you can see a couple of videos in which he shows the steps he followed to create the meta actor who he shows making some gestures and jaw movements. The digital model blinks, moves its eyes, opens and closes its mouth, and even yawns. To create it, Ralph used material from DeepFaceLive as a starting point, a tool capable of generating ultra fakes by “merging” the face of a real person with that of an actress or actor. Ralph assembled the material from the deep fakes in Unreal Unreal Engine 5 to “polish” the images, animate them and adjust the lighting until the hyper-realistic result is achieved.

The video of the “meta” Tom Cruise is an example of the level of realism that video games will soon have and at the same time a reminder that we must distrust our gaze, because today and thanks to the development of digital systems it is possible to create , recreate and modify any image.