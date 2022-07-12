A Fortnite fan recreates this mythical scene from Uncharted 4 with a spectacular result

The collaborations of Fortnite with other franchises they are perhaps one of the things that give us the most play to those of us who play battle royale for various reasons. But here I want to focus on a specific one: how well it is able to imitate the title of Epic Games to some situations that have come out of other sagas unrelated to it; Uncharted being the one I’m going to focus on here. Next, I leave you with all the details so that you can understand what exactly I am talking about:

A few hours ago, the director of Uncharted 4 himself echoed a video created by a fan

echoed a video created by a fan The latter is called MilkyVR On twitter and he has used the Nathan Drake skin in Fortnite to do something incredible

On twitter The point is that this has recorded a clip i Trying to recreate one of the most mythical scenes of the fourth installment of the Naughty Dog saga ❗❗

❗❗ Next, I leave you with the video itself so you can take a look at it with your own eyes

What did you think of the video in question? The truth that scares a little how Fortnite is growing through their collaborations towards the possibility of becoming a metaverse in the future where all kinds of things happen. most bizarre situations in which characters from very diverse franchises are mixed.

Be that as it may, I remind you that I will be extremely attentive to Fortnite with the aim of bring you any other curiosity that the community carries out in the future.