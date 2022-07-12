8 Best Netflix Movies in 2022

What are the best Netflix movies so far in 2022? We review the premieres of the streaming platform that emerged this year.

Over time, we have become accustomed to the quintessential streaming platform giving us great film premieres. we live it with Rome (2018), from Alfonso Cuaron. And also with The Irish (2019), the last tape of Martin Scorsese before the arrival of Killers of the Flower Moon (2022). always left out Annihilation (2018), a fabulous work by alex garland. All of them are easily in the ‘top’ of best netflix movies throughout its history. But how is it working out in 2022?

The streaming platform will premiere next July 22 The Gray Man (The invisible agent). It is the most ambitious project of the North American giant. The film with the highest budget since they began to immerse themselves in the world of blockbusters. the movie of the russo brothers It will be released this Friday, July 15 in select theaters around the world, and a week later it will appear in the catalogue. But what have been best netflix movies in 2022? How has the platform behaved? We review them in the following list.

1-Hustle

Directed by Jeremiah Zagar and starring Adam Sandler Y Juancho Hernangomez, hustle It has become in its own right one of the best Netflix movies in 2022. This is its synopsis:

“Adam Sandler plays a down-on-his-luck basketball scout who, while abroad, discovers a hugely talented player with a rocky past. Without his team’s approval, he decides to take the phenom with him, giving them both one last chance to prove themselves worthy of the NBA.”

2- Apollo 10 1/2: A space childhood

This animated film Richard Linklater It’s not just one of the best Netflix movies of 2022, but one of the best streaming releases of the year. A space age adventure set against the backdrop of the lunar mission Apolloin 1969, and inspired by the childhood of the filmmaker himself.

3- The House

Following in the footsteps of Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Childhood appear The House. This British animated film has a legion of directors and screenwriters, since it is a common and joint project of Nexus Productions. It also has a fabulous soundtrack composed by Gustavo Santaolallathe man behind the music of The Last of Us.

The House is one of the best Netflix movies of this year. An animated psychological drama, close to horror, that tells the story of a poor family, a real estate developer and an angry landlady over several decades. All of them are connected to a mysterious house that seems haunted.

4- Stroke of luck

Directed by Charlie McDowell and starring Jason Segel, Lily Collins Y Jesse Plemonsthis dramatic thriller tells the story of a man who breaks into a billionaire’s empty vacation home, but everything goes awry when he and his wife arrive on a last-minute plan.

5- The sea monster

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PE-IGQCsPo

Another animated project has crept into the ‘top’ of the best Netflix movies in 2022. Directed by Chris Williams and developed by the studio Sony Pictures Imageworks, the sea monster chronicles the adventures of a fearless girl and a famous sea monster hunter who join forces to find a powerful beast.

6- The Adam project

Directed by shawn levy and starring Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell, Zoë Saldana, Catherine Keener, Jennifer Garner Y Mark Ruffalo, among others. One of the great streaming blockbusters of the year. This is its synopsis, in case you haven’t seen it:

“Adam Reed (Reynolds) is a time traveler from the year 2050, who has ventured on a rescue mission to search for Laura (Zoe Saldana), the woman he loves, who was lost in the space-time continuum under mysterious circumstances. . When Adam’s ship crashes, he is sent spiraling back to the year 2022, and to the only place he knows from this time in his life: his house, where he lived with me when he was 12. ”.

7- Thar

In addition to being one of the best Netflix movies in 2022, it is also one of the most unknown. of Indian production, Thar It is directed by Raja Choudhary and tells the story of a man who moves to a big city to find work and avenge his past. A very good western thriller.

8- The Gray Man (The invisible agent)

Directed by the Russo brothers, the directors of Avengers: Endgamehas a cast of scandal that takes your breath away just to pronounce it. Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans Y Anne of Arms star in this action packed espionage thriller which has the following synopsis.

“CIA agent Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka Sierra Six, is broken out of a federal prison recruited by his supervisor, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly skilled, licensed death merchant. by the Agency. But now the tables have turned and Six is ​​the target, hunted around the world by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former CIA partner who will stop at nothing to take him down. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) covers his back. She will need it.”