7 reasons to see (or do it again) ‘ER’ now that it arrives on HBO Max
Unanimously considered one of the best medical series in television history, emergencies for three decades (from 1994 to 2009) he showed life in the emergency room of Chicago, one of the most dangerous cities in the United States and in which there is no quiet night. The series now comes complete at hbo max and we tell you all the reasons why it is worth recovering it.
- The perfect web that its creator weaves, Michael Crichton (the writer of Jurassic Park) between the thankless job of practicing medicine under inhuman pressure and the relationships established between those who carry out this work. A series that creates a miraculous balance, rarely seen on television, thanks to scripts polished to exhaustion and a group of actors assembled by blood and fire.
-
George ClooneyJulianna Margulies, Anthony Edwards, Maura Tierney, Eriq La Salle and Noah Wyle, among many others, make up one of the most ambitious casts ever seen in the audiovisual universe (with streaming or without). One of those casts that resists the hands of any clock.
-
From 1994 to 2009, emergencies filled the nights of fifteen seasons of NBC on prime time and in Spain we could see it in the regular programming of TVE. Your arrival at hbo max tests the resistance of large series, immune to the passage of time. There are more than 300 episodes of an extraordinary level that promise the viewer a long season in the paradise of excellence.
-
Not just the (countless) cameos, but the long string of directors who went through the series until reaching one of the most remembered episodes, directed by the very same Quentin Tarantino, a fan of the series whose wish he granted to take the helm. For those who wish to directly watch the episode in question: motherhood [Maternidad], from its second season. They won’t forget it easily.