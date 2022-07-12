7 reasons to see (or do it again) ‘ER’ now that it arrives on HBO Max

Unanimously considered one of the best medical series in television history, emergencies for three decades (from 1994 to 2009) he showed life in the emergency room of Chicago, one of the most dangerous cities in the United States and in which there is no quiet night. The series now comes complete at hbo max and we tell you all the reasons why it is worth recovering it.

George ClooneyJulianna Margulies, Anthony Edwards, Maura Tierney, Eriq La Salle and Noah Wyle, among many others, make up one of the most ambitious casts ever seen in the audiovisual universe (with streaming or without). One of those casts that resists the hands of any clock.

From 1994 to 2009, emergencies filled the nights of fifteen seasons of NBC on prime time and in Spain we could see it in the regular programming of TVE. Your arrival at hbo max tests the resistance of large series, immune to the passage of time. There are more than 300 episodes of an extraordinary level that promise the viewer a long season in the paradise of excellence.