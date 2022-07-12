5 exercises to work emotional dependence

Fact checked The article has been checked for accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe our content is inaccurate, out of date or otherwise questionable, you may contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

People with emotional dependency experience a constant fear of abandonment in their day to day life. We propose five exercises to break the chains of this type of link.

Emotional dependence entails a series of chain reactions, in which the main characteristic is the struggle to feel emotionally close to another person for fear of abandonment. The efforts to be close to the other, avoiding the discomfort caused by the non-reciprocity of feelings, can be the main source of suffering.

Symptoms caused by emotional dependency range from obsessive reactions to depressive symptoms. As a consequence, the person narrows his focus on increasing his efforts to be close to the other, losing focus on other areas that are important to his life.

What is emotional dependency?

emotional dependency is an extreme and affective need that a person feels towards their partner. Its characteristics can be summed up in a certain submission towards the loved one, obsessive thoughts and a great fear of being abandoned by him or her.

In emotional dependence, the partner is usually idealized. In addition, the fear experienced in the face of abandonment, or rejection by the other, decreases as long as another person is found in whom to deposit that affective need.

The most common indicators of dependent persons are the following:

They tend to be afraid of change and the unknown.

They tend to seek out partners from early adolescence.

The characteristics of their partners are usually similar, being frequent the choice of more authoritarian profiles than theirs.

Social skills deficit.

Desire for exclusivity in the relationship.

Priority of the couple over anything.

Assumption of the belief system of the couple.

They turn to other people to build their confidence and self-esteem.

Fear to loneliness.

Emotional dependence prevents having freedom and being autonomous.

Insecure attachment and emotional dependence

Bowlby was one of the pioneers in the study of attachment figures in childhood (1980). For this author, attachment consisted of the emotional bond between the child and his parents as a vehicle of safety and proper emotional development.

Additionally, Bowlby studies the separation anxiety that some children presented after the withdrawal of attachment figures. According to her observations, children who presented an insecure attachment style, presented reactions of fear and crying after the absence of their parents.

It was concluded that, Interactions with early attachment figures organize the system of affective needs in adulthood. In other words, as they mature, the person shows the interactions that have been learned and reinforced in their childhood.

However, early experiences do not constitute a definitive sentence for the development of emotional dependence, since the experiences of the individual in adulthood are another weight to take into account.

5 exercises to work emotional dependence

The exercises presented below do not exclude the relevance of seeing a specialist. Therefore, an exhaustive exploration of the individual history of each person is essential for a correct treatment. That said, here are some exercises that can help combat emotional dependency:

1. Emotional Biography

Have you stopped to think about all the emotions you’ve experienced over the years? Under what circumstances? Write a diary to reflect on previous relationships it can help you recognize how you have overcome past stories.

It may be that, after a breakup, you glimpse how another relationship is formed shortly after. It is then that you can identify how many times have you used a relationship to avoid unpleasant sensations.

2. Who am I?

Who are you as an independent person without a partner? There are times that very long relationships drag on in time and we forget who we have beenwho we are in the present and what we have learned along the way of experience.

The other person’s preferences may have been so permeable that their own are forgotten.: what we enjoy doing, what we like, what we don’t like, what we are willing to tolerate, what are the limits we are willing for others to exceed, etc.

3. Symbolic walks

There are countless activities that can be done alone, one of them being walks. These can represent an opportunity to reflect. In this case, we propose the following exercise:

Before the walk, look for stones of different weights.

Once you have the stones, write with a permanent marker the names of the people to whom the most time is dedicated, being the stones of lesser weight for the people to whom less time is dedicated, and vice versa with the stones of greater weight. .

Put those stones in your pocket, while you are walking.

Has it been difficult for you to walk with the heaviest stones? What have you wanted to do with those stones while you were walking?

4. Self-care

One of the consequences of emotional dependence is that all attention is given to other people, forgetting about one’s own needs. Self-care, such as making plans alone, exposing yourself to independence and the feelings it generates, is an essential task.

Examples of these activities can be preparing your favorite meal, taking a relaxing bath, a trip to a nearby town alone, going to psychotherapy, etc. Also, an element that can be of help is a calendar where you write down what tasks are going to be carried out throughout the week.

Practicing self-care activities is essential to begin to break chains of emotional dependence.

5. Write letters addressed to oneself

There are people who enjoy writing and this is an activity that can have many benefits. On the one hand, You can write a letter to yourself telling his story as if he were the protagonist of the movie of his life.

On the other hand, they can write the limits and behaviors that they are willing to allow in the future, noticing when the barrier of self-respect is crossed.

Writing can also be replaced by other types of creative activities. For example, the creation of an album with music tracks that reflect emotional states, photography or artistic expression with watercolors.

